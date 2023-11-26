RHONJ: Where Teresa Giudice Stands With Her Cousin Kathy Wakile

After Teresa Giudice cut ties with Kathy Wakile and Rosie Pierri, she decided to speak her mind. "It's hard because it's sad that people, that your family, come on the show and do things and do nasty things for money and fame," she told "The Daily Dish," per Bravo. The reality star added that she doesn't talk to the two anymore and stated, "They put our family through the mud, it's disgraceful."

As reported by Us Weekly, during the 2019 BravoCon, Giudice told the audience, "My family came on the show behind my back, and that was the worst thing that could have ever happened to me. That's why I don't speak to Kathy anymore. I'll never speak to her or Rosie ever again because I don't want family like that." She added that she forgave Melissa and Joe Gorga for her parents.

Wakile shot back, "First of all, I never approached Bravo to do the show. Second of all, I never did it behind anyone's back. I followed the protocol that Bravo set before me, you know? And so to keep pushing that and saying that, that I went behind Teresa's back and ... Enough already. I wish everyone well." Although Wakile was ready to move on from the drama, Giudice clearly wasn't and she doubled down on her accusation two years later.