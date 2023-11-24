Angel Reese's Boyfriend Is Also A Star FSU Basketball Player

Following an incredible sophomore season at Louisiana State University, Angel Reese signed a lucrative name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Reebok. Leading into her junior season at LSU, Reese also caused a stir for her relationship with Cam'Ron Fletcher, a fellow athlete who plays guard for Florida State University. Fans started to suspect the two were dating when Reese posted a TikTok of the pair at the gym together in June. Later that month, the LSU forward confirmed the two were a couple. "Me and Cam'Ron have known each other for six years, so that kinda helped," Reese said on the "1 Star Recruits" podcast in June. "We both play the same sport, so we understand each other's schedule," she added.

Once they went public with their relationship, Reese and Fletcher did not shy away from posting snaps of each other on Instagram. In August, the couple went on a vacation to Jamaica together. Reese uploaded a carousel of pics that showed the basketball stars snuggling on a lounge chair. A month later, the LSU standout uploaded an Instagram post dedicated to her boyfriend. "[I] ain't scared to say i'm stuck..ps: my man so fineee @camron," she wrote in the caption. The duo appeared to be in it for the long run, as the post concluded with a picture of Fletcher's "Angel" tattoo.

With Reese at LSU and Fletcher at FSU, the couple have made the most out of their time together and embraced school rivalries.