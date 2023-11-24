Angel Reese's Boyfriend Is Also A Star FSU Basketball Player
Following an incredible sophomore season at Louisiana State University, Angel Reese signed a lucrative name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Reebok. Leading into her junior season at LSU, Reese also caused a stir for her relationship with Cam'Ron Fletcher, a fellow athlete who plays guard for Florida State University. Fans started to suspect the two were dating when Reese posted a TikTok of the pair at the gym together in June. Later that month, the LSU forward confirmed the two were a couple. "Me and Cam'Ron have known each other for six years, so that kinda helped," Reese said on the "1 Star Recruits" podcast in June. "We both play the same sport, so we understand each other's schedule," she added.
Once they went public with their relationship, Reese and Fletcher did not shy away from posting snaps of each other on Instagram. In August, the couple went on a vacation to Jamaica together. Reese uploaded a carousel of pics that showed the basketball stars snuggling on a lounge chair. A month later, the LSU standout uploaded an Instagram post dedicated to her boyfriend. "[I] ain't scared to say i'm stuck..ps: my man so fineee @camron," she wrote in the caption. The duo appeared to be in it for the long run, as the post concluded with a picture of Fletcher's "Angel" tattoo.
With Reese at LSU and Fletcher at FSU, the couple have made the most out of their time together and embraced school rivalries.
Angel Reese lost a bet to her boyfriend
When the Louisiana State University Tigers and the Florida State University Seminoles were gearing up to play each other in football, Angel Reese and Cam'Ron Fletcher decided to make a friendly wager on their respective schools. "[S]o y'all know my boyfriend plays for FSU MBB so we made a bet that whoever wins the game tomorrow has to wear the other teams gear to school on Tuesday," she wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on September 2, 2023. After LSU lost to FSU 45-24, Reese made good on the bet and rocked Seminoles gear. Reese's boyfriend posted a snap of her in his school's attire to his Instagram Stories. "She look so happy to be in garnet & gold," Fletcher wrote in the caption (via Bleacher Report).
Once the college basketball season was underway, Reese showed more support for her boyfriend's school. When Fletcher's Seminoles won a game on October 29, Reese posted about the victory on her Instagram Stories. "Proud of you today; it's only up," she wrote.
Similar to his girlfriend, Fletcher has been able to parlay his success on the basketball court into sponsorship deals. His annual name, image likeness (NIL) deal is valued at around $140,000, according to On3. The Seminoles guard is a ball hound on the floor. "Me playing just comes from energy and then not thinking about scoring the ball," Fletcher said when discussing his game with The Osceola in November. Besides working on his game, he's also found plenty of time to post about Reese online.
They have a dog together
Cam'Ron Fletcher has gushed over Angel Reese on multiple occasions on Instagram. On September 2, the Florida State University Seminole uploaded a carousel of pictures of him and Reese. "We in too deep in this thing, you ah never lose me!" Fletcher wrote in the caption. The post included multiple snaps of the couple snuggling close for mirror selfies and a photo of the Louisiana State University forward holding a bouquet of roses. A few weeks later, the FSU guard made another post dedicated to his girlfriend. "[In] love wit a Barbie," he wrote in the caption. The first slide in that upload was a photo of Reese planting a kiss on Fletcher while the two were on a plane together.
Not only did the couple declare their love for each other on social media, but they even took their relationship to the next level by getting a dog together. On September 6, Reese and Fletcher created an Instagram for their puppy Tiago, a chocolate toy Yorkie. "[S]o happy to be home with my new mommy & daddy! [angel emoji] My name is Tiago," the couple wrote in the caption of the first post on the account made for the pooch. Little Tiago spends most of his time at LSU with Reese but has visited FSU. "Spent some time with my dad this weekend! i love you pops!" was the caption of a September 12 post that featured snaps of Fletcher cuddling with the pup.