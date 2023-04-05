LSU Basketball Star Angel Reese's Beef With Jill Biden Explained

After Louisiana State University's women's basketball win over the University of Iowa, first lady Jill Biden talked about the tradition of having the winners visit the White House. But she added a little twist. "I know we'll have the champions come to the White House," she said (via ESPN). "We always do. So, we hope LSU will come." Biden then mentioned that she would extend that invitation to the second-place team.

The first lady acknowledged how great it was to see women play a well-fought game on the basketball court. "[The game] was so exciting, wasn't it?" the first lady added. "It was such a great game. I'm old enough that I remember when we got Title IX. We fought so hard, right? We fought so hard. And look at where women's sports have come today."

But LSU basketball player Angel Reese — who has recently gained recognition for her taunts at Iowa's Caitlin Clark — isn't exactly happy with the offer Biden laid on the table. She tweeted her disapproval of the first lady wanting to invite both teams to the historic building. "A JOKE," Reese wrote alongside three laughing emojis. And it seems that she's hesitant about going to the White House altogether.