Below Deck Mediterranean: Why Tumi And Natalya Can't Stand Each Other

For a boat to run smoothly, the interior needs to be harmonious, but that wasn't the case where Tumi Mhlongo and Natalya Scudder of "Below Deck Mediterranean" Season 8 were concerned. Fans were first introduced to Mhlongo, the second stew who became known for her calm demeanor and beautiful tablescapes, in "Below Deck Down Under" Season 1. She soon rose through the ranks and was hired as the chief stew for Captain Sandy Yawn's boat. On her new role as head of the interior, Mhlongo told "The Daily Dish," "Before yachting, I was in a management position when I was in the restaurants ... [I'm used to] constantly dealing with different personalities as well. I know there's going to be a learning curve for me, but I feel very well-prepared."

Unfortunately, Mhlongo was delayed by immigration during the first charter, so Scudder had to step in as the interim chief stew and when Mhlongo finally came aboard, she wasn't quite prepared for Scudder's feisty personality. The two butted heads when Mhlongo criticized how things were organized on the boat, to which Scudder took offense. It didn't end there, though. Things became so heated, in fact, that Yawn had to get involved, which is never a good thing in "Below Deck."