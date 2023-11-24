Below Deck Mediterranean: Why Tumi And Natalya Can't Stand Each Other
For a boat to run smoothly, the interior needs to be harmonious, but that wasn't the case where Tumi Mhlongo and Natalya Scudder of "Below Deck Mediterranean" Season 8 were concerned. Fans were first introduced to Mhlongo, the second stew who became known for her calm demeanor and beautiful tablescapes, in "Below Deck Down Under" Season 1. She soon rose through the ranks and was hired as the chief stew for Captain Sandy Yawn's boat. On her new role as head of the interior, Mhlongo told "The Daily Dish," "Before yachting, I was in a management position when I was in the restaurants ... [I'm used to] constantly dealing with different personalities as well. I know there's going to be a learning curve for me, but I feel very well-prepared."
Unfortunately, Mhlongo was delayed by immigration during the first charter, so Scudder had to step in as the interim chief stew and when Mhlongo finally came aboard, she wasn't quite prepared for Scudder's feisty personality. The two butted heads when Mhlongo criticized how things were organized on the boat, to which Scudder took offense. It didn't end there, though. Things became so heated, in fact, that Yawn had to get involved, which is never a good thing in "Below Deck."
Tumi and Natalya's heated fight caused Captain Sandy to step in
After their initial impressions of each other, Tumi Mhlongo and Natalya Scudder simply couldn't get on the same page. Their constant bickering became a problem when Captain Sandy Yawn overheard them and they couldn't get it together in front of their boss. Mhlongo and Scudder got called into Yawn's office, aka the bridge, where she told them she'd had it with their feud. "I am ready to put you both off the boat," she warned the two.
When the fights between Mhlongo and Scudder continued, the chief stew opened up to Yawn. "It's just like, it's constant resistance. I feel like I just came in here and it was just like, 'I don't like her. I don't want you here. I don't like her.' Honestly, Sandy, that's how it felt," Mhlongo complained. Yawn responded by advising Mhlongo to "handle it" herself, but she would be available if mediation was needed. The captain also reminded her that being a boss isn't easy and not everyone will like her. The two yachties were able to get along on the surface, but Scudder's time on "Below Deck Med" Season 8 was cut short when she made the decision to leave early due to drama — but this time, it wasn't with Mhlongo.
Kyle Viljoen was the cause of Tumi and Natalya's beef
Things could have been good between Tumi Mhlongo and Natalya Scudder had it not been for some interference by fellow stew Kyle Viljoen. During earlier episodes, it was revealed that Viljoen, who had worked with Scudder during "Below Deck Med" Season 7, warned Mhlongo about his castmate prior to the new season. Viljoen also played the middleman and told Scudder about Mhlongo's comments, and vice versa. His meddling obviously added more tension between the already-bickering stews and Scudder told Us Weekly, "He is the devil." Yet while Viljoen stirred the pot, he was the person who finally united Mhlongo and Scudder. "Tumi and I are on a good page now. We do agree there was one person who definitely caused the drama, but we are good now," Scudder shared.
Hopefully, Mhlongo and Scudder can have another go at a working relationship sans meddlers. The third stew revealed to Bravo that she and her superior are "friends" now. "I would be happy to do another season with Tumi to show that we can actually work together," she stated. As for Mhlongo, she's ready to give it another shot, as well. "I commend Natalya, she's phenomenal at her job," she said on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen." The chief stew added, "If we got along, we would kill the [table]scapes. Like, we would kill it. I just think that we would be a great team."