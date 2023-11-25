Why Matthew Perry's Proposal To His Ex Molly Hurwitz Wasn't Ideal

This article includes mentions of substance misuse.

Chandler Bing had one of the most romantic proposals on "Friends," accompanied by candles and a sweet speech to Monica Gellar. However, Matthew Perry, who played Chandler, didn't have as dreamy of a proposal in real life.

Perry began a whirlwind romance with literary manager Molly Hurwitz in 2018, per Page Six. However, the couple's relationship was kept largely out of the spotlight, and many didn't even know they were together until two years after they started dating when Hurwitz posted Perry for Valentine's Day. In a now-deleted post, Hurwitz teased Perry, who at the time recently joined Instagram. She wrote, "Second year being my valentine, but his first as an Instagram influencer. HVD to my favorite." After going Instagram official in early 2020, Perry and Hurwitz's relationship took off. Just months later, they shocked everyone when they revealed they had gotten engaged.

In November 2020, the "Friends" actor got down on one knee and proposed to Hurwitz. He shared with People, "I decided to get engaged. Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time." Perry didn't spill any details on how he proposed or Hurwitz's reaction, but there might have been a reason why he kept it under wraps. Apparently, the actor's proposal wasn't as romantic as one may think.