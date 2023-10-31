Matthew Perry's Ex-Fiancee Molly Hurwitz Gets Raw In First Public Reaction To His Death

Matthew Perry's ex-fiancee Molly Hurwitz broke her silence to express her grief over the passing of the actor. On October 28, Perry was found dead in his Los Angeles home due to an apparent drowning, authorities say. Of course, aside from the statement of the "Friends" cast, fans were waiting for Hurwitz's reaction to the tragic news, and now the literary manager has taken to Instagram to share a touching tribute to her former partner.

Hurwitz opened her message by acknowledging how "very talented" the "Go On" star was. She shared that they once binge-watched "Friends" prior to the 2021 reunion special, which brought Perry to finally realize how exceptional he was (he previously expressed aversion towards rewatching the show). "'F***, I was so good!!!...See what I did there???" We rewound and studied scenes. Our respect and appreciation of humor is something that connected us. Being with him as he rediscovered his brilliance was magical," Hurwitz wrote. While she admitted that their relationship was "complicated," one that brought "pain like I'd never known," she also said that Perry had a transformative effect on her life: "I have tremendous gratitude for that, for everything I learned from our relationship." Closing her heartfelt statement, Hurwitz plugged Al Anon — an organization for people to find support when their loved ones are struggling with addiction. "Matty, I feel relief that you are at peace," she penned.

Hurwitz and Perry started dating in 2018 and got engaged in 2020. But they parted ways in 2021, and Perry was presumably single before he passed.