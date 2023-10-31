Matthew Perry's Ex-Fiancee Molly Hurwitz Gets Raw In First Public Reaction To His Death
Matthew Perry's ex-fiancee Molly Hurwitz broke her silence to express her grief over the passing of the actor. On October 28, Perry was found dead in his Los Angeles home due to an apparent drowning, authorities say. Of course, aside from the statement of the "Friends" cast, fans were waiting for Hurwitz's reaction to the tragic news, and now the literary manager has taken to Instagram to share a touching tribute to her former partner.
Hurwitz opened her message by acknowledging how "very talented" the "Go On" star was. She shared that they once binge-watched "Friends" prior to the 2021 reunion special, which brought Perry to finally realize how exceptional he was (he previously expressed aversion towards rewatching the show). "'F***, I was so good!!!...See what I did there???" We rewound and studied scenes. Our respect and appreciation of humor is something that connected us. Being with him as he rediscovered his brilliance was magical," Hurwitz wrote. While she admitted that their relationship was "complicated," one that brought "pain like I'd never known," she also said that Perry had a transformative effect on her life: "I have tremendous gratitude for that, for everything I learned from our relationship." Closing her heartfelt statement, Hurwitz plugged Al Anon — an organization for people to find support when their loved ones are struggling with addiction. "Matty, I feel relief that you are at peace," she penned.
Hurwitz and Perry started dating in 2018 and got engaged in 2020. But they parted ways in 2021, and Perry was presumably single before he passed.
Inside Matthew Perry and Molly Hurwitz's relationship
Matthew Perry and Molly Hurwitz notably maintained a low profile when they were together. But in 2020, Perry proudly told fans that they were set to marry. "I decided to get engaged," he told People. "Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time." Sadly, less than a year later, the "Friends" star revealed that their romance had met its end. "Sometimes things just don't work out and this is one of them," he said. "I wish Molly the best."
Later, in his memoir, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," which was released in 2022, Perry confessed that he proposed to Hurwitz for all the wrong reasons. "I had even asked for her family's blessing. Then I'd proposed, high as a kite. And on one knee. And she knew it, too. And she said yes," he wrote. "I bought her a ring because I was desperate that she would leave me. I didn't want to be this injured and alone during COVID." He was in rehab in Switzerland then, and it wasn't until he got home that he realized that it was a monumental mistake.
Before his death, Perry shared that he had finally gotten over his abandonment issues and was ready to commit again — and maybe even start a family. "I'm feeling more confident and I'm not afraid of love anymore, so the next girl I go out with better watch out," he told People.