One Of Matthew Perry's Final Comments About Finding Love Is Even More Heartbreaking Now

Before Matthew Perry died, he reflected on his love life in his memoir titled "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing." Whereas his "Friends" character, Chandler Bing, got a happy ending by marrying one of his best friends and starting a family with her, Perry's own love life was no sitcom fairytale. Some of his romance revelations in his book are downright painful, such as when he kissed his then-married "Sydney" co-star Valerie Bertinelli at her house. Upon returning to work, Bertinelli acted like nothing had happened. "I was devastated," Perry wrote.

There was also the unrequited crush on his "Friends" co-star Jennifer Aniston. He even dared to ask her out and got shut down. "She said she'd love to be friends with me," he recalled in his memoir. "And I compounded the compound by blurting, 'We can't be friends!'"

Perry did reach the dating stage with several well-known female celebrities, including Julia Roberts, Yasmine Bleeth, Neve Campbell, and Lizzy Caplan. Unfortunately, he developed a bad habit of dumping his girlfriends. "I'm deathly afraid that they will find out that I'm not enough, that I don't matter, and that I'm too needy, and they'll break up with me and that will annihilate me and I'll have to take drugs and that will kill me," he explained to GQ. But after getting sober and pouring his heart out in the pages of his memoir, Perry was prepared to give love another chance.