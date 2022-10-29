Matthew Perry Confirms The Door Is Still Open For Marriage And Kids
"Friends" actor Matthew Perry has self-admittedly not had the best luck with the ladies. Well, that's not exactly true; his dating history includes the likes of Hollywood starlets Neve Campbell, Yasmine Bleeth, and Lizzy Caplan. But excerpts from Perry's new memoir, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," have revealed what were the true downfalls of the actor's previous short-lived romances. In the case of his two-month relationship with America's sweetheart Julia Roberts, Perry admitted that he felt that he "was not enough" for the "Pretty Woman" actor (via Yahoo! Life). Hence, he broke up with her to avoid the "inevitable agony of losing her."
Of course, Perry was also dealing with the disease of addiction, which he admitted has affected his relationships. "I break up with them because I'm deathly afraid ... they'll break up with me and that will annihilate me and I'll have to take drugs and that will kill me," Perry told GQ on October 27. "That's why I break up with these wonderful women that have crossed my path."
The now-sober actor has grown a lot since then, and he seems to be officially ready to settle down.
Matthew Perry is single and ready to mingle
Could there be wedding bells in Matthew Perry's future? Well, according to his ABC interview with Diane Sawyer, the actor's heart is definitely open to welcoming a wife and even more. On October 28, Perry spoke about his life and future plans during the interview taped at his home in Los Angeles. Sawyer revealed that the "Friends" actor "still hopes to start a family and find the girl of his dreams." In order to move forward, the actor has "broken an old pattern" of self-destructive self-doubt.
"Thanks to therapy," Sawyer relayed. "[Perry's] learned to trust that he doesn't have to keep a woman laughing to keep her in his life." In fact, the actor even admitted that he had tried online dating, but "rapidly stopped because it was stupid." See? Even world-famous, millionaire actors have bad luck on dating apps!
Perry was previously engaged to literary manager Molly Hurwitz, but the two called off the wedding in June 2021. In a statement provided to People, Perry stated, "Sometimes things just don't work out and this is one of them ... I wish Molly the best." If anyone out there is interested, Perry is definitely on the market!