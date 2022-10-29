Matthew Perry Confirms The Door Is Still Open For Marriage And Kids

Could there be wedding bells in Matthew Perry's future? Well, according to his ABC interview with Diane Sawyer, the actor's heart is definitely open to welcoming a wife and even more. On October 28, Perry spoke about his life and future plans during the interview taped at his home in Los Angeles. Sawyer revealed that the "Friends" actor "still hopes to start a family and find the girl of his dreams." In order to move forward, the actor has "broken an old pattern" of self-destructive self-doubt.

"Thanks to therapy," Sawyer relayed. "[Perry's] learned to trust that he doesn't have to keep a woman laughing to keep her in his life." In fact, the actor even admitted that he had tried online dating, but "rapidly stopped because it was stupid." See? Even world-famous, millionaire actors have bad luck on dating apps!

Perry was previously engaged to literary manager Molly Hurwitz, but the two called off the wedding in June 2021. In a statement provided to People, Perry stated, "Sometimes things just don't work out and this is one of them ... I wish Molly the best." If anyone out there is interested, Perry is definitely on the market!