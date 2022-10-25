What Dating Julia Roberts Was Really Like For Matthew Perry

Oh, what could have been! "Friends" fans, do you remember the Season 2 episode, "The One After the Superbowl"? It aired back in 1996 after Super Bowl XXX, and saw the gang hang out on a New York City movie set after Marcel the monkey landed himself a starring role in a movie. You may also remember it for being the "Friends" episode guest starring none other than Julia Roberts as Susie Moss (aka Susie Underpants), who seduced Matthew Perry's Chandler just to leave him in a restaurant bathroom wearing nothing but a pink thong.

Well, it turns out that was all Perry's doing, as he was the one who got her on the show. "Friends" co-creator Kevin Bright confirmed that to The Hollywood Reporter in 2021, sharing, "She wrote back to him, 'Write me a paper on quantum physics and I'll do it.' My understanding is that Matthew went away and wrote a paper and faxed it to her the next day." Writer Alexa Junge then added that the two did a lot of flirting over the medium of fax (have you ever heard anything more 90s than that?), while revealing the whole cast and crew would give him lines to say after Roberts would jokingly ask him why she should go out with him.

And it worked! Yep, Perry and Roberts had a bit of a thing back in the 1990s — but it all got to be too much for the Chandler Bing actor.