The Cast Of Friends Breaks Hearts Everywhere With Matthew Perry Tribute

Matthew Perry's "Friends" co-stars are speaking out for the first time since his unexpected death on October 28. While the remaining core cast members — David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, and Matt LeBlanc — were radio silent in the hours after reports of Perry's drowning came to light, the five actors issued a joint statement via People.

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," they told the outlet. "There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss." They added, "In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

More to come...