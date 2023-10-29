What Was Matthew Perry's Relationship With Jennifer Aniston Really Like?
Throughout his time on "Friends," Matthew Perry maintained good relationships with all of his cast mates, but his bond with Jennifer Aniston was something truly special. The two actors met through a mutual friend three years before the highly successful TV series started filming, with Perry being immediately in awe of her. But while the two never became romantically involved, their real life friendship became something so much more significant for Perry, who dealt with substance abuse and addiction behind-the-scenes for decades. "She was the one that reached out the most,"Perry told Diane Sawyer in 2022. "You know, I'm really grateful to her for that."
Tragically, Matthew Perry died on October 28, 2023 in an apparent drowning at his own home in Los Angeles. Although Aniston has yet to release a public comment on the death, it's clear from their history that the two "Friends" meant a lot to each other.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Perry had a crush on Aniston
Although their "Friends" characters were not love interests, behind-the-scenes everything was a different story — at least for Perry. According to The Independent, the "17 Again" actor developed romantic feelings for Aniston three years before they even sat down for the first "Friends" table read.
Perry recounted these feelings in his memoir, describing it as an instant attraction, writing, "I was immediately taken by her (how could I not be?) and I liked her, and I got the sense she was intrigued too – maybe it was going to be something." Knowing that the two were both young actors getting started in the industry, Perry tried to win her over by telling her whenever he landed impressive roles. But when he eventually asked her on a date, Aniston declined and said she wasn't interested in being anything more than friends.
Although the rejection hurt, Perry forced himself to move on and keep things professional when he and Aniston were both cast on "Friends." He elaborated on this in a 2022 interview with the Sirius XM podcast "The Jess Cagle Show," sharing, "That first day we were able to sail right past the past and focus on the fact that we had both gotten the best job Hollywood had to offer. However, he later admitted that during those early seasons, there was some awkwardness, as he would scrutinize every one of their interactions together. However, this seemed to be more one-sided.
Aniston was very supportive of Perry through his struggles with addiction
Perry has long been open about his substance abuse and how his "Friends" cast members played a pivotal role in helping him stay on track while the show was filming. However, he has made a point in both to highlight how Aniston was the "Friend" who went above and beyond to make sure he was okay. During a 2022 interview with Diane Sawyer, Perry pointed out that she was not afraid to be honest with him, recalling one moment where she knocked on his dressing room to tell him the cast could smell alcohol on him. The star alluded to that being a wake up call for him, pointing out that being confronted by Aniston was "devastating."
Despite the tough love, it was clear that Aniston was coming from a place of genuine care and concern. Back in 2004, the actor also appeared on "ABC News" Diane Sawyer, where she broke down in teras when talking about her co-star's addiction struggles and the casts' inability to help him. "We didn't know" she told the journalist. "We weren't equipped to deal with it. Nobody had ever dealt with that..."
Following "Friends," Perry experienced many ups and downs with his sobriety journey, including several stints in rehab and hospitalizations. In November 2022, he had reportedly been sober for 18 months, per The New York Times.
