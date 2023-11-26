Here's What Jessica Simpson Looks Like Without Makeup

While Jessica Simpson has garnered praise for her glamorous looks, the star has also stunned with her makeup-free appearance. From major events to magazine photo shoots, Simpson often gets glammed up for various occasions. In an April Instagram snap, Simpson looked exquisite wearing a full face of products. As seen on her page, the multi-hyphenate also takes it up a notch for pics promoting her fashion line, The Jessica Simpson Collection. Yet Simpson isn't afraid to toss the eyeliner and lipstick aside for a simple selfie.

We've taken a close look at how Simpson's face has evolved over the years. In a 2006 interview with Glamour, the star responded to rumors she'd got collagen injections for fuller lips. She admitted, "I had that Restylane stuff. But it fades—it went away in like four months. My lips are back to what they were. Thank God!" Simpson wasn't crazy about the procedure, telling the magazine, "It looked fake to me. I didn't like that."

In a number of instances, Simpson has been candid about how she's experimented with her appearance. She's also shared how certain challenges affected her outlook on beauty and helped her cultivate self-love.