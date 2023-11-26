Here's What Jessica Simpson Looks Like Without Makeup
While Jessica Simpson has garnered praise for her glamorous looks, the star has also stunned with her makeup-free appearance. From major events to magazine photo shoots, Simpson often gets glammed up for various occasions. In an April Instagram snap, Simpson looked exquisite wearing a full face of products. As seen on her page, the multi-hyphenate also takes it up a notch for pics promoting her fashion line, The Jessica Simpson Collection. Yet Simpson isn't afraid to toss the eyeliner and lipstick aside for a simple selfie.
We've taken a close look at how Simpson's face has evolved over the years. In a 2006 interview with Glamour, the star responded to rumors she'd got collagen injections for fuller lips. She admitted, "I had that Restylane stuff. But it fades—it went away in like four months. My lips are back to what they were. Thank God!" Simpson wasn't crazy about the procedure, telling the magazine, "It looked fake to me. I didn't like that."
In a number of instances, Simpson has been candid about how she's experimented with her appearance. She's also shared how certain challenges affected her outlook on beauty and helped her cultivate self-love.
Jessica Simpson frequently flaunts her dewy appearance
Jessica Simpson is no stranger to showing off her makeup-free face. In July, Simpson took to Instagram to share a stunning fresh-faced pic. With her flawless skin and pearly whites on display, the star looked radiant. "43 makeup free (kinda. Ha. I did curl my lashes)" she wrote. Besides a visible coat of lip gloss, Simpson appeared to be wearing minimal makeup. In a 2021 Instagram post (see above), Simpson seemed to ditch the beauty products, too, opting for a more natural look. "Sunny kinda mornin,'" she wrote alongside a smiling snap of her bare face. Simpson's Instagram page is sprinkled with photos highlighting her au naturel glow.
So, what's the secret to Simpson's dewy complexion? Well, the beauty aficionado uses eye cream, peptide serum, and a hydrator to keep her skin healthy and radiant. In 2019, she shared some of her go-to products on her blog. "This product [Epicuren Discovery Bio Peptide Serum] is like gold for my skin. This serum plumps up the skin to make it look more youthful and corrects and prevents visible signs of aging," she wrote at the time. Simpson also gave some insight into her skincare routine. Referring to her hydrator, she shared, "I apply it in the morning and evening, or whenever my skin feels a little dry during the day." Additionally, Simpson prefers red light therapy to botox for tightening her skin, per InStyle.
How Jessica Simpson's skin struggles impacted her
On the surface, Jessica Simpson seems confident going makeup-free and flaunting her gorgeous skin. However, Simpson's beauty and wellness journey has been full of challenges, as the star's longtime skin condition left her deeply insecure. In 2020, she told Refinery29, "I've had eczema since I was a kid. I remember being a cheerleader and being eager to put on my varsity jacket after a game because I had so many bumps on the back of my arms." After giving birth to her daughter Birdie, her condition flared up. Fortunately, Simpson was prescribed an ointment that alleviated her eczema.
Simpson's newfound openness about her eczema struggles empowered her. "I encourage everyone to be open and honest about their flaws, whether it's eczema or something you're going through emotionally," she said. Her approach to beauty has also shifted. "I'm very into embracing my natural beauty," she shared.
In 2020, Simpson went bare-faced for the cover of Glamour. The star left out the glitz and glam and wore a serious expression in a stripped-down close-up. The cover was titled "The Honesty Issue," with Simpson's feature focusing on the release of her memoir "Open Book."