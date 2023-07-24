The Evolution Of Jessica Simpson's Face

Jessica Simpson became an instant star thanks to the success of her 1999 single "I Wanna Love You Forever," and her debut album, "Sweet Kisses." Since then, Simpson has embarked on a reality TV career with the show "Newlyweds," turned her hand to acting in films like "The Dukes of Hazzard," and developed a global fashion and beauty brand called The Jessica Simpson Collection. But throughout it all, and much like other women in the entertainment industry, Simpson has also faced harsh critiques of her face and body.

Arguably one of the reasons that Simpson has been so successful is because she's always embraced the way she looks, no matter what is happening in her life. In fact, the "Entourage" guest star utilized her beauty and fashion knowledge to design products she knew other people would enjoy. Speaking to InStyle, the singer explained, "I love the fact that people feel comfortable in my brand and confident to go into a meeting and tackle the day or to go in it with confidence." She continued, "I know people love flats, and we do have a ton, but I'm sorry, a heel makes a world of difference. However, I do understand buying a great shoe that's comfortable."

From her early days as a pop superstar to becoming an actor and entrepreneur, join us as we explore the evolution of Jessica Simpson's face.