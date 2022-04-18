Why Jessica Simpson Always Celebrates Her Body No Matter What

Jessica Simpson feels confident in her body, no matter what size. The mother of three has always been candid about losing and gaining weight, and she chatted about the topic with People in April. Simpson, who created her clothing line around women of all shapes and sizes, shared a sweet little motivation for fans.

"It's hard to not see your flaws first, [but] I think that, as a society, things are changing. And that's great because every body's being celebrated," she told the outlet. "So I understand the mentality of all women, and I understand loving where you're at or wanting more, or wanting something better." The fashion mogul also shared why she's so impressed with her own figure. "I always celebrate my body. The fact that it made children is unreal," she dished, calling women's bodies "phenomenal" for all that they're capable of doing.

Simpson is not the only celebrity to make an inclusive clothing line. Khloé Kardashian's Good American brand also aims to serve women of all sizes, which Kardashian is proud of. "At our core, the desire is to make fashion as inclusive as possible and for women to feel empowered and represented," she told Bustle in March. We've got to applaud all these female trailblazers!