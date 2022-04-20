How Jessica Simpson Really Feels About Newlyweds With Nick Lachey Today

Let's take a trip way back into yesteryear when Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson were one of the hottest couples in Hollywood. According to Insider, the pair first linked up in 1998 after meeting at the Hollywood Christmas Parade. Are we even surprised that they met at a Hollywood-centered event? It wasn't until 2000 that they reconnected, and in 2002, they tied the knot in Austin, Texas.

During their time together, Simpson and Lachey sang a few songs, but more notably, they starred in the hit reality show "Newlyweds." The couple quickly took the plunge into reality television as Simpson explained to Sunrise via the Daily Mail. "We started shooting for the first time six weeks into our marriage, and it was the first time we were ever living together," she shared. The singer added, "I don't think the reality show is what destroyed us by any means [but] by the end of shooting ... we weren't even talking to each other." Sadly, Simpson and Lachey's relationship ended in divorce in 2006, and the pair cited "irreconcilable differences" as the cause.

The two have since moved on in their love lives. Simpson married former NFL star Eric Johnson in 2014, and the pair shares three adorable children. In turn, Lachey married Vanessa Minnillo in 2011. It's clear Simpson and Lachey have experienced different lives since their split and reality show, but Simpson doesn't have many regrets about living her life in front of the camera with Lachey.