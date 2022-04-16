North West Shares An Unexpected Connection To Jessica Simpson's Daughter Maxwell

Hollywood kids run in the same circles. During an interview to promote her Flonase partnership, Jessica Simpson spilled some tea on who her 9-year-old daughter, Maxwell, hangs out with quite a bit. "One of Maxwell's best friends is North [West]," she told Us Weekly before raving about Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West's daughter even more. "She is amazing. She is a great kid, and she will be a part of a change in this world." (Wow, it sounds like Simpson approves of this friendship, and we're not going to lie; we're a little jealous!) Simpson revealed that her husband, Eric Johnson, also coached the girls' on the same basketball team. It also helps that Maxwell and North live in the same neighborhood, so they can zip over to each other's homes in a hurry.

Simpson also shares two other kids with Johnson — Ace and Birdie Mae. Birdie, who's the youngest of the brood, could follow in the footsteps of her big sis and maybe befriend one of Kardashian's other kids, like Psalm or Chicago, who are both closer to her in age. But, the 2-year-old appears to have a little bit of sass to her, so she would probably fit right in with the big kids. "Little Miss Birdie is the BOSS," Simpson shared on Instagram in September, as she explained her daughter's longing to go to school.

It's safe to say she'll be playing with her sister and North in no time.