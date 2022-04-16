North West Shares An Unexpected Connection To Jessica Simpson's Daughter Maxwell
Jessica Simpson can do it all! She started off as a singer before appearing on one of the earliest reality shows, "Newlyweds," with her then-husband, Nick Lachey. Simpson has also built a fashion empire, proving that her talents have no limits. But while all the Hollywood glitz and glam is nice, there's another role in her life that Simpson takes very seriously — that of mother. She and her husband Eric Johnson share three kids together, and Simpson regularly gushes over the trio on Instagram.
But being a mom is a full-time job in and of itself and it isn't always a breeze. "Motherhood is the best thing I've ever experienced — and the most challenging," Simpson told People about balancing work and family while serving as a mentor on "Fashion Star." "On some of the days of 'Fashion Star,' I'm awake before [my daughter Maxwell] is awake, and I'm not home until she's already back to sleep," she said, adding that, although those days are few and far between, it makes the day "awful."
There's no doubt that Maxwell is one of the apples of Simpson's eye and mothers and firstborn children always seem to have a special bond. In April 2021, she shared a sweet photo of Maxwell rocking white sunglasses and a movie star pose. She looked like the spitting image of Simpson. "Like Mother, Like Daughter," she wrote. Maxwell is growing up fast and at the age of 9, she has some pretty cool friends.
Jessica Simpson's daughter is BFFs with North West
Hollywood kids run in the same circles. During an interview to promote her Flonase partnership, Jessica Simpson spilled some tea on who her 9-year-old daughter, Maxwell, hangs out with quite a bit. "One of Maxwell's best friends is North [West]," she told Us Weekly before raving about Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West's daughter even more. "She is amazing. She is a great kid, and she will be a part of a change in this world." (Wow, it sounds like Simpson approves of this friendship, and we're not going to lie; we're a little jealous!) Simpson revealed that her husband, Eric Johnson, also coached the girls' on the same basketball team. It also helps that Maxwell and North live in the same neighborhood, so they can zip over to each other's homes in a hurry.
Simpson also shares two other kids with Johnson — Ace and Birdie Mae. Birdie, who's the youngest of the brood, could follow in the footsteps of her big sis and maybe befriend one of Kardashian's other kids, like Psalm or Chicago, who are both closer to her in age. But, the 2-year-old appears to have a little bit of sass to her, so she would probably fit right in with the big kids. "Little Miss Birdie is the BOSS," Simpson shared on Instagram in September, as she explained her daughter's longing to go to school.
It's safe to say she'll be playing with her sister and North in no time.