Jessica Simpson's New Poolside Photo Has Fans Seeing Double
Jessica Simpson has played many roles in her life, and she's one of the most well-known celebrities in Hollywood. As fans know, the star started out as a singer, belting out hits like "Take My Breath Away," and "I Wanna Love You Forever." In the midst of her singing career, she married Nick Lachey and became a bonafide reality star, thanks to her hit show "Newlyweds." Simpson also runs an incredibly successful fashion brand, and she's sitting pretty with an impressive net worth of over $200 million.
But while Simpson's professional résumé is something worth bragging about, she also has a pretty impressive personal life as well. Simpson is married to former NFL star Eric Johnson and the couple shares three children — Maxwell, Ace, and Birdie. Simpson regularly talks about motherhood and balancing work and children, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, making her even more relatable. "I definitely had to multitask on a whole new level this year, between my kids being in school on Zoom and being a working mom, keeping the Jessica Simpson Collection running remotely and pushing through inspired ideas that became endless and so many rewarded all while keeping my family smiling," she told People. The star added that she also "learned just about every project with tie-dye and slime [and] every sport you can play in a backyard."
As the pandemic has calmed down, Simpson has still been spending a lot of time with her kiddos, and it's fascinating to see their strong resemblance.
Jessica Simpson and daughter Birdie are twinning
Jessica Simpson's new social media share has her fans doing a double-take. The star is no stranger to flooding her Instagram page with photos with her kiddos, and her May 23 post is no exception. The image captured Simpson and her 3-year-old daughter, Birdie, enjoying some time outdoors. The pair both had their chest facing the camera and their hands on the ground of the pool. Simpson rocked a pair of hoop earrings and leopard-rimmed sunglasses as she tilted her chin toward the camera. Birdie smiled as she looked at her mom. The family genetics are strong as the mother/daughter duo looked like twins.
The mother of three kept her caption simple, writing, "Pool Yogis." Some fans commented on the post to wish Simpson and her daughter well, while others gushed over the way that Birdie glanced over at her mom. "Sweet baby looking at her mama," one fan commented on the post with a heart-eye emoji. "Omg i am so early Jessica i love you, and I watch you grow into the mother you are today keep it up adorable pic," another Instagrammer commented.
Simpson has been digging the sunny weather as of late. On April 11, she shared a series of images that included Birdie and her other children and her husband, Eric Johnson. "Johnson Family Spring Break 2022," she captioned the post. Once again, Birdie looked like a spitting image of her mother, and so did her daughter, Maxwell. What a sweet family!