Jessica Simpson's New Poolside Photo Has Fans Seeing Double

Jessica Simpson has played many roles in her life, and she's one of the most well-known celebrities in Hollywood. As fans know, the star started out as a singer, belting out hits like "Take My Breath Away," and "I Wanna Love You Forever." In the midst of her singing career, she married Nick Lachey and became a bonafide reality star, thanks to her hit show "Newlyweds." Simpson also runs an incredibly successful fashion brand, and she's sitting pretty with an impressive net worth of over $200 million.

But while Simpson's professional résumé is something worth bragging about, she also has a pretty impressive personal life as well. Simpson is married to former NFL star Eric Johnson and the couple shares three children — Maxwell, Ace, and Birdie. Simpson regularly talks about motherhood and balancing work and children, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, making her even more relatable. "I definitely had to multitask on a whole new level this year, between my kids being in school on Zoom and being a working mom, keeping the Jessica Simpson Collection running remotely and pushing through inspired ideas that became endless and so many rewarded all while keeping my family smiling," she told People. The star added that she also "learned just about every project with tie-dye and slime [and] every sport you can play in a backyard."

As the pandemic has calmed down, Simpson has still been spending a lot of time with her kiddos, and it's fascinating to see their strong resemblance.