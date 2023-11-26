John Ritter's Widow Amy Yasbeck Was Never The Same After His Death

Amy Yasbeck's world shattered when her husband, John Ritter, died in 2003 after suffering an aortic dissection. The pair had been together for 14 years and married for four before the "Three's Company" star's shocking death at 54. They first met in 1989 at the house of director Dennis Dugan for a read-through of their film "Problem Child" when Ritter was still married to his first wife, Nancy Morgan. "He was funny as can be, and she's funny as can be, and they just hit it off," Dugan recalled of their first encounter to The Hollywood Reporter. It wasn't until Ritter split from his ex-wife that he and Yasbeck reunited and started dating in 1994. They tied the knot in Ohio in 1999, shortly after their fourth child, Noah, was born.

In her 2010 memoir, "With Love And Laughter, John Ritter," Yasbeck opened up about her journey through grief and how she struggled to cope with the death of her husband. "The only way I could take a step or a breath, much less go about the business of living, was to cling to the closest recognizable feeling I could handle. At night, all hell would break loose inside my head. And my heart would break over and over and over," she wrote. "But in the morning, after the initial slap in the face that every new awakening would bring, I would drift into survival mode." It's clear that Yasbeck was never the same following the tragic and unexpected loss.