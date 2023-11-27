What We Know About Blue Bloods Star Tom Selleck's Health Issues
Actor Tom Selleck has captivated audiences throughout his illustrious career, initially as Thomas Magnum in "Magnum P.I." and in his most recent role in the CBS staple "Blue Bloods." However, rumors abound that the TV vet may be facing some health challenges.
Selleck, whose acting career spans six decades, has apparently been using a body double for regular run-of-the-mill scenes while playing the part of the wise "Blue Bloods" patriarch, Commissioner Frank Reagan. A source told Radar Online, "Tom's in a lot of pain and agony," adding that Selleck had been "gutting it out, but it's obviously affecting him." A rep for Selleck responded to the outlet and denied the claims.
Previously, Selleck's age had been an advantage in his career. He told AARP Magazine: "The luckiest thing that happened was that I didn't get a real job until I was 35 ... When I was 25, I looked 35 but sounded 15. There are a lot of very good actors who make it as younger leading men but don't graduate — because the audience won't accept them as grown-up."
Nowadays, Selleck is about as grown up as it gets and he's still an in-demand star. In fact, leading man Selleck will be 79 when "Blue Bloods" Season 14 airs in February 2024. However, there may be some truth to the claims about Selleck's health. Here's what Selleck has confirmed about his well-being and his physical lifestyle behind the scenes.
Tom Selleck pays the price of doing stunts
Tom Selleck, born January 29, 1945, may be dealing with some pain now that he is older. He has been candid about the stress his body is under, citing that his discomfort is partly due to the physical demands of his career. He told GQ, "You know, my back's kind of messed up. When you do stunts in movies — I do a lot of them — you're taking a risk, but you're also sitting around a lot ... You just see the price of stunts. They weren't that hard, but I think it's the stop-and-go of all that stuff." Selleck also talked about the toll of stunts on his body. "Well, it lets me down from the point of view that I can't do, or won't do, what I used to," he added.
That's a fact. Four decades ago, in August 1983, Selleck was teaching his son Kevin Selleck how to drive in a parking deck when the gear shift malfunctioned. UPI reports that the father and son crashed 20 feet from the third floor onto a trailer. The very next day, Selleck — who sported minor injuries — was back filming "Magnum P.I." The actor, who was 38 years old at the time, had no trouble recovering from a not-for-TV collision and was back at work as if nothing had happened. Yikes! With a history like this, it's no wonder Selleck's back may be calling for a time-out now.
Tom Selleck's ranch helps his physical and mental strength
Despite the challenges, Selleck has been proactive in maintaining his health and fitness. Known for his dedication to staying in shape, the actor has embraced an unconventional, yet holistic, routine to keep his physique and vitality. This was especially evident when he built a bridge after he had hip replacement surgery, throwing himself into the construction of it as a unique form of physiotherapy. In an interview with GQ Magazine, he said, "I don't like to go to the gym. I have a 63-acre ranch, and I do not all, but a lot of, the grunt work." The actor said that includes such duties as clearing away brush and planting trees.
Selleck also recognizes the value of maintaining his mental health. In an interview with AARP Magazine, he highlighted the significance of balance and family in maintaining a healthy lifestyle. He reflected on how working on the ranch helped to ground him, saying, "[I]t's good for my head ... This ranch is a great counterpoint to the acting business ... You dig a hole and plant an oak tree — and I've probably planted a thousand of them — it's real. It's there, and you can watch it grow. It's a lot different from being famous, and it keeps me sane." In a world that often values youth, Selleck stands as a reminder that embracing the aging process with grace and determination can lead to a fulfilling, vibrant life.