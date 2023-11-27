What We Know About Blue Bloods Star Tom Selleck's Health Issues

Actor Tom Selleck has captivated audiences throughout his illustrious career, initially as Thomas Magnum in "Magnum P.I." and in his most recent role in the CBS staple "Blue Bloods." However, rumors abound that the TV vet may be facing some health challenges.

Selleck, whose acting career spans six decades, has apparently been using a body double for regular run-of-the-mill scenes while playing the part of the wise "Blue Bloods" patriarch, Commissioner Frank Reagan. A source told Radar Online, "Tom's in a lot of pain and agony," adding that Selleck had been "gutting it out, but it's obviously affecting him." A rep for Selleck responded to the outlet and denied the claims.

Previously, Selleck's age had been an advantage in his career. He told AARP Magazine: "The luckiest thing that happened was that I didn't get a real job until I was 35 ... When I was 25, I looked 35 but sounded 15. There are a lot of very good actors who make it as younger leading men but don't graduate — because the audience won't accept them as grown-up."

Nowadays, Selleck is about as grown up as it gets and he's still an in-demand star. In fact, leading man Selleck will be 79 when "Blue Bloods" Season 14 airs in February 2024. However, there may be some truth to the claims about Selleck's health. Here's what Selleck has confirmed about his well-being and his physical lifestyle behind the scenes.