Tragic Details About King Charles

As the oldest child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, King Charles III immediately became heir to the British throne upon his birth on November 14, 1948. While many will presume that being born into the royal family would be an immense privilege, Charles dealt with huge expectations from the outset, and the presumption that he would one day become king loomed large.

In an article published in June 1969, Charles discussed the how he felt about his future role as the King of England, saying, via Time, "I think it's something that dawns on you with the most ghastly, inexorable sense." He continued, "I didn't suddenly wake up in my pram one day and say 'Yippee,' you know." He also revealed that he'd dreamt of having a number of rather normal occupations when he was a child, from being a train engine driver to becoming a sailor. "When I started shooting, I thought how marvelous it would be to be a big-game hunter," he explained. "I went from one thing to the other until I realized I was rather stuck."

Regardless of what King Charles actually wanted to be when he grew up, his fate was set from the day he was born. Bound by duty, Charles likely reckoned with the idea of becoming the monarch throughout his life, which can't have been easy.