Why Tom Brady And Irina Shayk's Romance Reportedly Didn't Last Long
Remember Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski? How about Taylor Swift and Matty Healy? The world of celebrity romance can move at light speed, and for every long-term 'ship, there's another short-lived fling that crashed and burned. Legendary quarterback Tom Brady and model Irina Shayk fell into the latter category, although they ended things amicably. Following his split from Gisele Bündchen in 2022, Brady kicked off 2023 with a thirst trap on X (as one does). Rumors later circulated that he and Kim Kardashian had struck up a love connection, but it was Shayk who turned his head.
Per People, Shayk was spotted leaving Brady's house in July, and the two hung out casually over the next few weeks. A source told the outlet that Brady was Shayk's "dream guy" and that she "was impressed with Tom." They added, "She is very excited about their relationship." In August, the model was spotted topless on vacation with her ex, Bradley Cooper, seemingly throwing a wrench into her romance with Brady. By October, she and the Super Bowl winner had called it quits, with TMZ debunking any claims of drama. Instead, things simply "fizzled out."
But is that all it was, or was there more to the story? Was Brady as startled by those vacay pics of Shayk and Cooper as the rest of us? A source close to the model explained that Shayk was ready to go the distance with Brady and that he was the one who couldn't make things work.
Tom Brady is a busy, busy man
As insiders explained, Tom Brady and Irina Shayk broke up because they simply couldn't reconcile their busy schedules. "[Tom and Irina] had fun together, but it was hard to prioritize each other when they're both very busy, and it just naturally fizzled out and ran its course," a source told ET. Apparently, both Brady and Shayk got wrapped up in their own individual lives and priorities — but the blame rests more on Brady's broad shoulders. A different source told the Daily Mail that the timing wasn't right for the NFL star, and he wasn't ready to fully commit to Shayk. "If Tom had more time for love, he would be all about it and would likely still be dating Irina," they explained. "But Tom is keeping himself busy with his businesses, being a part of the sports teams he owns, getting ready for his commentating job next year, and being a father."
Brady was known for his incredible work ethic while playing in the NFL. It makes sense that he'd want to pour one hundred percent into his relationship — but be unable to do so. Additionally, Brady's split from Gisele Bündchen was allegedly fueled by the fact he prioritized his football career over their marriage. These days, he seems pretty intent on furthering his career while still spending quality time with his three children. That doesn't allow lots of free time for dating.
What did Gisele Bündchen think about Tom Brady's romance?
Busy schedules was cited as the official reason for the split, but it could be that Gisele Bündchen was a factor in Tom Brady and Irina Shayk's break-up. Bündchen, who'd previously worked alongside Shayk on the modeling circuit, was said to be emotional about Brady's romance with Shayk. In July, a source told TMZ that the Brazilian was "not happy at all" to see her husband out with another model. The Daily Mail clarified that Bündchen was initially "upset" and experienced "a revolving door of emotions." However, she eventually came to terms with it, and as of that time, was "currently in a good place with it all and [was] hoping for the best."
Yet another source reported that Bündchen wasn't fazed by her ex's relationship. "[Gisele is] happy [Tom has] moved on because she has too," they told Us Weekly. "She knew he would be dating at some point and really isn't concerned one way or another. ... Tom is obviously free to date whoever he likes."
In retrospect, Brady and Bündchen had a drama-free divorce, and they continue to treat each other with respect. So, if Bündchen wasn't a fan of Shayk's — well, maybe Brady considered that. In September, Bündchen told CBS Sunday Morning that she still cares for her ex. "[Brady is] the father of my kids," she said. "So I always wish him the best, and I'm so grateful that he gave me wonderful children."