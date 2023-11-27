Why Tom Brady And Irina Shayk's Romance Reportedly Didn't Last Long

Remember Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski? How about Taylor Swift and Matty Healy? The world of celebrity romance can move at light speed, and for every long-term 'ship, there's another short-lived fling that crashed and burned. Legendary quarterback Tom Brady and model Irina Shayk fell into the latter category, although they ended things amicably. Following his split from Gisele Bündchen in 2022, Brady kicked off 2023 with a thirst trap on X (as one does). Rumors later circulated that he and Kim Kardashian had struck up a love connection, but it was Shayk who turned his head.

Per People, Shayk was spotted leaving Brady's house in July, and the two hung out casually over the next few weeks. A source told the outlet that Brady was Shayk's "dream guy" and that she "was impressed with Tom." They added, "She is very excited about their relationship." In August, the model was spotted topless on vacation with her ex, Bradley Cooper, seemingly throwing a wrench into her romance with Brady. By October, she and the Super Bowl winner had called it quits, with TMZ debunking any claims of drama. Instead, things simply "fizzled out."

But is that all it was, or was there more to the story? Was Brady as startled by those vacay pics of Shayk and Cooper as the rest of us? A source close to the model explained that Shayk was ready to go the distance with Brady and that he was the one who couldn't make things work.