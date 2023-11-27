How The Cast Of Friends Once Ended Up In A Feud With Kanye West

The cast of "Friends" has had a real-life friendship for nearly 30 years. Back when they starred in the Emmy-winning comedy series, cast members Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, and Matthew Perry famously banded together to negotiate a group salary increase that ballooned to a history-making $1 million per episode for the show's final two seasons. It was all for one and one for all.

While they are no longer Central Perk regulars, the cast members are still proud of the show they made. In October 2022, Cox even called out rapper Kanye West, aka Ye, when he dared to diss "Friends." In a since-deleted Twitter post, West wrote that he didn't think the long-running sitcom was funny. In a later post, he alleged that he doesn't pen all of his own tweets. "I actually didn't write the tweet that said 'Friends wasn't funny either' but I wish I had. I'd love to know who thought of that," West told his followers.

Cox caught wind of the comment and hit back in an Instagram video that went viral. In the clip, Cox is seen listening to West's 2008 single "Heartless" as she scrolls through her Instagram feed. When she lands on his post dissing "Friends," she turns off his music. "I bet the old Kanye thought 'Friends' was funny," Cox captioned the post, which has been liked more than 475,000 times. Cox's "Old Kanye" was in reference to the rapper's early music in contrast to his newfound Ye persona.