Kirstie Alley's Daughter Lillie Is All Grown Up And Lives A Normal Life
In addition to her impressive career, Emmy Award-winning actor Kirstie Alley took great pride in being a mom. The late sitcom star, best recognized for her performance in "Cheers," once told People, "My best quality is that I'm a good mother." Alley shared two kids with her second husband, Parker Stevenson, whom she divorced in 1997. Alley and Stevenson adopted their son William True in 1992 and their daughter Lillie Price Stevenson — who now goes by Lillie Parker Graham — two years later.
When 71-year-old Alley died in December 2022, Lillie took to Instagram to share a heartfelt statement about her beloved mom. Penned by her and True, the statement read, "We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered." The siblings praised Alley as a parent, writing, "As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother." On Alley's birthday in January, Lillie honored the memory of her mom in another Instagram post. Lillie wrote, along with stunning black and white photos of a young Alley, "Happy birthday, mama. wish you were here."
Lillie got a taste of her mother's fame at a young age. She was by Alley's side at numerous red-carpet events, such as the 2007 premiere of the teen rom-com "Sydney White," per People. Since then, Lillie has become an adult, forging a path out of the spotlight.
Lillie is a doting mother of two
Lillie Parker Graham is a loving wife and mom who's extremely family-oriented. Lillie, her husband Chaffee Burkhart Graham, and their two children are an adorable family of four. In 2021, the couple welcomed their son, Ripp Woodrow Graham, into the world. That May, Lillie took to Instagram to celebrate his birth. Lillie wrote, "You are perfect. Thank you for making me a mother," alongside a heartwarming photo of her, Chaffee, and Ripp.
In June 2023, Lillie posted a sweet, woodsy snap of Ripp on his dad's shoulders. She gushed about her hubby, writing, "Hardest worker I know. Thank you for all that you do for our family. Best dad to our [Rippy]. Happy Father's Day my love." Then, in October, Lillie and Chaffee announced the birth of their daughter, Teddy Louise Graham, in a joint Instagram post. They wrote, "This beautiful girl joined our family last week and she is just the sweetest little girl we could have asked for."
Before falling for Chaffee, Lillie experienced a tragedy in her love life. In 2014, her fiance, Nick Trela, tragically died in a motorcycle accident. Lillie, who was only 20 years old at the time, was reportedly heartbroken by the loss. A family friend told the Daily Mail, "Nick was her first love. They have been dating since she was 16, even living under the same roof. ... She worries that she will never fall in love again, get married or have children."
Lillie has a furniture line with her husband
Unlike the late Kirstie Alley, Lillie Parker Graham lives a relatively ordinary life. Instead of following in her mother's footsteps as an actor or entertainer, Lillie found work in the design industry. But interestingly, Alley was actually an interior designer before making it big. After building up years of experience in design and styling, Lillie teamed up with her husband, Chaffee Burkhart Graham, to create a furniture line called Parker Burkhart. As displayed on their website, the company sells wooden furnishings like tables, beds, and cabinets. As described on their site, their objective is to provide sustainable, top-quality furniture.
While mixing business and pleasure doesn't work well for all couples, Lillie and Chaffee have loved collaborating. In an Instagram post on the Parker Burkhart account, they wrote, "Being able to design together is the best part of what we do. A new piece comes from a sketch or idea or some kind of inspiration." Chaffee further elaborated on the design process, adding, "Then there is the road to making that new idea. As it takes shape I lean so heavily on Lillie's eye. I might ask her a thousand different detail questions. Being able to make art with someone that is on the same aesthetic is priceless." The duo's furniture line has gotten some great exposure as well. In a 2019 Instagram post, Lillie shared that one of Parker Burkhart's tables appeared in Architectural Digest.