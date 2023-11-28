Kirstie Alley's Daughter Lillie Is All Grown Up And Lives A Normal Life

In addition to her impressive career, Emmy Award-winning actor Kirstie Alley took great pride in being a mom. The late sitcom star, best recognized for her performance in "Cheers," once told People, "My best quality is that I'm a good mother." Alley shared two kids with her second husband, Parker Stevenson, whom she divorced in 1997. Alley and Stevenson adopted their son William True in 1992 and their daughter Lillie Price Stevenson — who now goes by Lillie Parker Graham — two years later.

When 71-year-old Alley died in December 2022, Lillie took to Instagram to share a heartfelt statement about her beloved mom. Penned by her and True, the statement read, "We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered." The siblings praised Alley as a parent, writing, "As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother." On Alley's birthday in January, Lillie honored the memory of her mom in another Instagram post. Lillie wrote, along with stunning black and white photos of a young Alley, "Happy birthday, mama. wish you were here."

Lillie got a taste of her mother's fame at a young age. She was by Alley's side at numerous red-carpet events, such as the 2007 premiere of the teen rom-com "Sydney White," per People. Since then, Lillie has become an adult, forging a path out of the spotlight.