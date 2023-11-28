What Simon Cowell Has Said About His Sexuality

Simon Cowell, Tom Cruise, and George Clooney have much more in common than just being household names. The three are straight stars who keep getting labeled as gay. They've all been subject to speculation and rumors about their sexuality despite all having been, or still being, married or engaged to women. For the main part, the trio has also ignored all of the baseless gossip, preferring to either laugh it off or pay no attention to it. But Cowell has, on occasion, responded to the tittle-tattle.

The British music producer and TV host we all love to hate rose to fame as a caustic and sarcastic judge on "Pop Idol" and "American Idol." Throughout his adult life, he's dated a slew of famous beauties, including a couple of glamour models, pop star Sinitta, and reporter Terri Seymour. However, it was true love forever when Cowell met his now-fiancée, Lauren Silverman, in 2004.

Still, The Independent notes that speculation regarding Cowell's sexuality shifted into high gear in 2014 when he unwittingly found himself at the center of a messy court trial. Tulisa Contostavlos, who was a judge on Cowell's show, "The X Factor," was facing drug charges. During the proceedings, a tape was played of Contostavlos' personal assistant, Gareth Varey, and an undercover Sun on Sunday reporter discussing Cowell's sexuality. Varey purportedly confirmed Cowell is gay, claiming he allegedly knew men who he'd been involved with. So, what was Cowell's comeback?