Simon Cowell And His Fiancée Lauren Silverman Have Quite The Age Gap

When it comes to Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman's love, age is just a number. The couple's 18-year age difference doesn't seem to be a problem for the two lovebirds, who've been together for a number of years.

Cowell and Lauren first crossed paths in Barbados back in 2004, per People. As Lauren was married to entrepreneur Andrew Silverman when they met, she and Cowell didn't start dating right off the bat. Yet, in 2012, rumors flew that the two had been having an affair. A year later, an insider told Us Weekly, "Lauren has loved Simon forever. And they started having an affair four years ago."

In 2013, a lot had changed. Lauren and Andrew filed for divorce, with an insider telling People that Silverman had been "unhappy in her marriage" for a long time. It was confirmed that Cowell and Lauren were in a relationship and were expecting a child together. The insider added that Lauren was "ecstatic to be with Simon." In 2014, their son Eric was born. Things came full circle when Cowell popped the question to Lauren during a trip to Barbados in December 2021. Since Cowell's proposal, the TV personality has dropped some hints about his future wedding.