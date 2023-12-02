The Clear Sign Jason Momoa And Eiza González's Romance Is Over

It was major news when Jason Momoa and Eiza González confirmed they were dating. Not only because two high-profile celebrities were together, but because it was the first woman Momoa was romantically linked to after his split from ex-wife Lisa Bonet — who he had been with for 16 years total. The "Aquaman" star was dating González in May 2022, which was only months after his break up with Bonet. However, the two actors were taking it slow. "They're both busy with work but are having fun together. It's nothing serious yet," a source told People about Momoa and González's status at the time.

Unlike his previous relationship, Momoa's romance with the "Baby Driver" actor was short-lived, although it was longer than fans realized. In June 2022, a source confirmed the couple had broken up. "They are in different life stages," the insider told People at the time. Not long after, Momoa and González fueled speculation that they had rekindled. Weeks after their split, the pair were spotted hanging out at nightclubs in London together. "[T]hey are seeing each other when they can," an insider told E! on July 7, 2022. Later that month, it appeared the couple were officially back together when González was photographed holding onto Momoa while riding on the back of his Harley Davidson motorcycle.

The on-again, off-again relationship between Momoa and González came to an end the next year when she was spotted on a date with Kendall Jenner's ex Ben Simmons, and later romantically linked to somebody else.