The Clear Sign Jason Momoa And Eiza González's Romance Is Over
It was major news when Jason Momoa and Eiza González confirmed they were dating. Not only because two high-profile celebrities were together, but because it was the first woman Momoa was romantically linked to after his split from ex-wife Lisa Bonet — who he had been with for 16 years total. The "Aquaman" star was dating González in May 2022, which was only months after his break up with Bonet. However, the two actors were taking it slow. "They're both busy with work but are having fun together. It's nothing serious yet," a source told People about Momoa and González's status at the time.
Unlike his previous relationship, Momoa's romance with the "Baby Driver" actor was short-lived, although it was longer than fans realized. In June 2022, a source confirmed the couple had broken up. "They are in different life stages," the insider told People at the time. Not long after, Momoa and González fueled speculation that they had rekindled. Weeks after their split, the pair were spotted hanging out at nightclubs in London together. "[T]hey are seeing each other when they can," an insider told E! on July 7, 2022. Later that month, it appeared the couple were officially back together when González was photographed holding onto Momoa while riding on the back of his Harley Davidson motorcycle.
The on-again, off-again relationship between Momoa and González came to an end the next year when she was spotted on a date with Kendall Jenner's ex Ben Simmons, and later romantically linked to somebody else.
Eiza González's Spanish boyfriend
Following the summer of 2022, there were no further reports about Jason Momoa and Eiza González rekindling their romance. That relationship was put to bed in February when she was photographed on a date with NBA player Ben Simmons in New York City. According to a Page Six source, the two had been together for several months. "They've been hiding and trying not to get seen [together]," the insider told the outlet. "They weren't alone [for the dinner], but they are very clearly together," they added. That was the last time the "Ambulance" star was seen with Simmons, but in the summer she was photographed on a yacht with Lewis Hamilton and friends. Speculation rose that González could be dating the F1 racing star, but that was never confirmed.
In October, photographs seemed to confirm that González had found a new beau. Pictures obtained by HOLA! showed González wrapping her arms around and kissing Spanish actor Mario Casas. Even González's mother, Glenda Reyna, weighed in on the situation. "He is handsome. We have good taste in the family," Reyna told HOLA! on November 23 when speaking about Casas, although she could not confirm that her daughter was dating the actor. González's mother was open to the idea of her daughter tying the knot. "If she is in love and they give each other a ring ... I will be thinking about the dress," she joked. While González had clearly moved on, Momoa remained single.
Jason Momoa's rumored Hollywood fling
As mentioned, when Jason Momoa and Eiza González broke up, a source for People said a contributing factor was that the pair were "in different life stages." That was apparent after they split, as González dated Ben Simmons and then Mario Casas, while Momoa was not romantically linked to anyone. This was par for the course for the "Dune" star, who does not have a history of dating many people outside of his extended relationship with Lisa Bonet.
Not long after his split from Bonet, there were rumors that Momoa was dating Kate Beckinsale after he lent her his jacket at an event. The "Justice League" actor set the record straight in April 2022. "Everyone is like, 'Are you dating?' No, no, it was chivalry, the woman was cold,'" he told Extra at the time. "Absolutely not, not together. She is very nice, I was being very nice, just being a gentleman," Momoa added. Coincidentally, that interview with Extra took place at the premiere of "Ambulance," which starred González and her relationship with Momoa was confirmed the next month.
Prior to dating Momoa, the "Godzilla vs. Kong" actor dated pro lacrosse player Paul Rabil. Their relationship was confirmed in June 2021 and lasted till the end of that year, when a source gave details on their breakup. "The split happened a few weeks ago and it wasn't ugly at all," the insider told Just Jared in December 2021.