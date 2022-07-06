Jason Momoa Is Sparking Romance Rumors With Eiza Gonzalez Once Again

After announcing in January that he and wife Lisa Bonet were splitting after years of marriage, Jason Momoa's love life has been heavily speculated upon. When the "Aquaman" star merely lent Kate Beckinsale his jacket at an Oscars afterparty in March, romance rumors ran amok about the pair. Momoa would deny them, explaining to Extra in April that it "was chivalry, the woman was cold!"

In May, however, another round of rumors proved to be true, when a source confirmed to People that Momoa was "exclusive" with "Ambulance" star Eiza González. After meeting "through work and mutual connections," Momoa and González had been secretly dating since February, per the insider. "Right now it's not a very serious situation and they're both just seeing where it goes," a different source told People at the time. "They've been spending time together when they can and making it work between their two busy schedules." The insider added that González and Momoa appeared bonded by their shared "fun, down-for-anything" spirit.

By mid-June, however, things seemed to have fizzled out. "They're just very different people," an insider told People then. However, could a love renaissance be in the cards for this duo?