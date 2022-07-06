Jason Momoa Is Sparking Romance Rumors With Eiza Gonzalez Once Again
After announcing in January that he and wife Lisa Bonet were splitting after years of marriage, Jason Momoa's love life has been heavily speculated upon. When the "Aquaman" star merely lent Kate Beckinsale his jacket at an Oscars afterparty in March, romance rumors ran amok about the pair. Momoa would deny them, explaining to Extra in April that it "was chivalry, the woman was cold!"
In May, however, another round of rumors proved to be true, when a source confirmed to People that Momoa was "exclusive" with "Ambulance" star Eiza González. After meeting "through work and mutual connections," Momoa and González had been secretly dating since February, per the insider. "Right now it's not a very serious situation and they're both just seeing where it goes," a different source told People at the time. "They've been spending time together when they can and making it work between their two busy schedules." The insider added that González and Momoa appeared bonded by their shared "fun, down-for-anything" spirit.
By mid-June, however, things seemed to have fizzled out. "They're just very different people," an insider told People then. However, could a love renaissance be in the cards for this duo?
Jason Momoa and Eiza González still might be having fun together
Only weeks after their June split was made public, Jason Momoa and Eiza González were seen spending quality time together again. As People reported, the once-couple was spotted on July 5 leaving the same two London nightclubs — just minutes apart. According to the outlet, they spent the same amount of time inside each venue.
A Momoa-González reconciliation wouldn't be totally out of left field. Following their breakup, a source told People that the two were "hoping they might work it out," adding at the time, "They love each other very much having dated quietly for some time before it became public. They are in different life stages." After all, a source described González as "more of a long-term-relationship person versus casual dater" when their romance was first confirmed. Meanwhile, Momoa had slightly different priorities. "It's not that he's not taking it seriously, but with his kids, he's not going to rush into anything quickly," the source explained.
This isn't the first time in one year rumors of romantic reconciliation circled around Momoa. Similar speculation surrounded him and Bonet following their January separation. However, Momoa shut those down as well, telling Access Hollywood in March, "We're not back together. We're family. We have two beautiful children together."