How Is Jason Momoa's Relationship With Lisa Bonet Amid His New Romance?

It's been a hot minute since Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet broke up for good, and, the "Aquaman" star seems to already have his eyes on someone new.

He had been spotted at the premiere of actor Eiza Gonzalez's film, "Ambulance" in April, and per a source close to the star, they are in the early stages of their relationship. "Eiza and Jason are dating, it's very casual," the insider told Us Weekly. "But they are having fun and getting to know each other. Ever since they met, there has been an attraction. Both of them are very attracted to each other and they're seeing where things go." Another source told E! News that they had been seeing each other "for a couple of months now," and Gonzalez is really enjoying Momoa's company. "She really likes him," the insider dished. "She is very focused on her career right now. But everyone loves him and he is a fun guy to be around."

With Momoa now dating the starlet, fans wonder where he stands with Bonet, especially since they share two teenage children together. As it turns out, the former couple is remaining civil with one another.