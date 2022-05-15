The Truth About Jason Momoa's New Relationship With A Famous Actor

News about Jason Momoa being in a new relationship may seem bittersweet. Fans were devastated when Momoa and Lisa Bonet called it quits. The beloved celebrity couple first met in 2005, share two children, and the "Dune" star has raised Zoë Kravitz as his stepdaughter. When the two celebrities walked down the aisle in 2017, they became #goals. However, the internet broke when Bonet and Momoa announced their divorce news in a since-deleted Instagram post, which said, "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times ... A revolution is unfolding, and our family is of no exception ... feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring ... And so we share our family news that we are parting ways in marriage."

There were rumors about a Momoa-Bonet reunion, but the "Aquaman" star shut down that gossip at the 2022 Oscars red carpet, telling Access, "We're not back together. We're family ... We have two beautiful children together." The love story between the "Cosby" star and her husband was poignant after Momoa confessed he'd had a crush on Bonet since he was a child. In a 2017 interview on "The Late Late Show with James Corden," Momoa said, "Ever since I was like, 8 years old and I saw her on the TV ... I have always wanted to meet her, and she was a queen always." Sigh. But Bonet works at keeping her blended family together, so at least the former couple will always be friends.