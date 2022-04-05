Jason Momoa Confirms What We Suspected About His Relationship With Kate Beckinsale
Following his split from Lisa Bonet, Jason Momoa has become one of the most eligible bachelors in Hollywood. As many know, Momoa and Bonet first met in 2004, and the "Aquaman" star made it no secret that Bonet had been his childhood crush after she saw her on "The Cosby Show." The couple eventually tied the knot, and they share two children together. Bonet also has a daughter from her previous marriage to rockstar Lenny Kravitz — and Zoe Kravitz is pretty famous in her own right.
In January, Momoa and Bonet shocked fans by announcing they were going their separate ways. Since Bonet doesn't have a social media account, Momoa addressed the split on his Instagram page, but he's since deleted the post. "We are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it's newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty," he shared, stating that they will always have love for one another. Many people believed that Momoa and Bonet had rekindled their romance not too long after the split. However, Momoa squashed the rumors in March. "We're not back together," he told Access Hollywood, adding that he and Bonet are still "family."
Now, Momoa has been making headlines for another rumored romance with someone other than Bonet — Kate Beckinsale. The two reportedly cozied up at an Oscars afterparty, but Momoa insists that it isn't what everyone thinks.
Jason Momoa squashes those Kate Beckinsale rumors
Now that he's single and ready to mingle, there will likely be many dating rumors centered around Jason Mamoa. At one of Hollywood's hottest Oscar afterparties, thrown by none other than Jay-Z, photographers snapped shots of the "Aquaman" actor with Kate Beckinsale. The two appeared to be getting cozy, and Momoa lent her his coat. Naturally, people were intrigued by the pairing, and many were left to wonder whether or not it could be the start of a romance.
Sadly, Momoa squashed those rumors. A week or so after the Oscars, the actor walked the red carpet for the premiere of "Ambulance." Reporters were not shy about grilling him over his relationship with Beckinsale. "It was cray. Have a conversation with a woman about her country, I was in England doing 'Aquaman 2,'" he explained to Extra! "Everyone is like, 'Are you dating?' No, no, it was chivalry, the woman was cold." What a guy! Still, when pressed a little further, Momoa again straight-up denied the romance rumors. "Absolutely not, not together. She is very nice, I was being very nice, just being a gentleman," he said, adding that he probably won't share his coat anymore to avoid these kinds of rumors.
Before what we can only now refer to as #CoatGate, Beckinsale made headlines for her romance with Pete Davidson. The pair dated for about four months after linking up at a Golden Globes afterparty. Hmmm... sounds familiar.