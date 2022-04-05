Jason Momoa Confirms What We Suspected About His Relationship With Kate Beckinsale

Now that he's single and ready to mingle, there will likely be many dating rumors centered around Jason Mamoa. At one of Hollywood's hottest Oscar afterparties, thrown by none other than Jay-Z, photographers snapped shots of the "Aquaman" actor with Kate Beckinsale. The two appeared to be getting cozy, and Momoa lent her his coat. Naturally, people were intrigued by the pairing, and many were left to wonder whether or not it could be the start of a romance.

Sadly, Momoa squashed those rumors. A week or so after the Oscars, the actor walked the red carpet for the premiere of "Ambulance." Reporters were not shy about grilling him over his relationship with Beckinsale. "It was cray. Have a conversation with a woman about her country, I was in England doing 'Aquaman 2,'" he explained to Extra! "Everyone is like, 'Are you dating?' No, no, it was chivalry, the woman was cold." What a guy! Still, when pressed a little further, Momoa again straight-up denied the romance rumors. "Absolutely not, not together. She is very nice, I was being very nice, just being a gentleman," he said, adding that he probably won't share his coat anymore to avoid these kinds of rumors.

Before what we can only now refer to as #CoatGate, Beckinsale made headlines for her romance with Pete Davidson. The pair dated for about four months after linking up at a Golden Globes afterparty. Hmmm... sounds familiar.