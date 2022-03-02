Jason Momoa Proves His Love For Zoe Kravitz Is Strong As Ever Amid Lisa Bonet Reconcilation Rumors

Jason Momoa and Zoe Kravitz formed a bond over the years together as stepfather and stepdaughter. When Kravitz was 17 years old, the "Dune" actor started dating her mom, Lisa Bonet. In the past, Momoa had been effusive when speaking about his stepdaughter and her family. "I love her husband. I love her dad. I hope and pray my daughter is that talented and loving and open and close to her family," he told Men's Health while discussing Kravitz in 2020. (At the time, Kravitz was married to Karl Glusman.)

Momoa often gushed over his stepdaughter on social media, calling her "zozo bear," while Kravitz referred to him as "papa bear." After Kravitz was cast as Catwoman in "The Batman" in 2019, Momoa shared a touching post on Instagram. "I'm so proud of u zozo bear. On and off screen OHANA," he wrote in the caption alongside a photo of the pair.

After 16 years of marriage, Momoa and Bonet announced on January 13 that they were calling it quits. "A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception," the pair wrote in a since-deleted Instagram (via Vanity Fair). "The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived," they added. That poetic language hinted at the changes within their blended family. Even though Momoa's relationship with Bonet was ending, he still mentioned being "so proud" of Kravitz in an Instagram post on January 26. The "Aquaman" star later showed his devotion to Kravitz went beyond simply posting on social media.