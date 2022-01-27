Jason Momoa And Zoe Kravitz Just Had The Sweetest Interaction Amid Lisa Bonet Split
There is no animosity between Jason Momoa and former stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz — even after his recent split from her mother, Lisa Bonet.
On January 12, Momoa and Bonet announced that they had made the decision to divorce after nearly two decades together and four years of marriage. "We share our Family news ~ That we are parting ways in marriage," the former couple wrote in a joint statement in a now-deleted Instagram post, per Us Weekly. "We share this not because we think it's newsworthy ~ But so that ~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty." They clarified, however, that there's still love and respect between them and will continue to be parents to their growing children. "We free each other ~ to be who we are learning to become ... Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our children teaching our children what's possible."
Many were concerned that the split would cause a rift in the close relationship between Momoa and Kravitz, but the "Aquaman" actor's latest Instagram post just proves that they're as solid as ever.
Jason Momoa is 'so proud' of Zoë Kravitz and her latest project
Jason Momoa and Zoë Kravitz have fostered a close relationship from the get-go. In fact, the two have gotten so close that they have nicknames reserved for each other, with Momoa calling her "zozo bear" and Kravitz referring to him as "papa bear," per Men's Health. He also said that he hopes that his daughter, Lola, will be someone as great as Kravitz.
"I love her husband [Karl Glusman]," Momoa told the outlet in 2020. "I love her dad. I hope and pray my daughter is that talented and loving and open and close to her family." Now that he's no longer together with Lisa Bonet, Momoa still holds Kravitz dear. When the "The Batman" poster was unveiled with Kravitz in it, the actor didn't take long to share it on his Instagram. "so proud. can't wait. march 4th love u zozo," he wrote in the caption on January 26, using the nickname he has for her. "love youuuuuuuuuu," she replied.
According to a source, Kravitz was very understanding of Momoa and Bonet's situation. While she's disappointed that they parted ways, she will continue to be a support system for her mom and a great friend to Momoa. "Zoë is very close to Lisa and will be of great support as she navigates through this," the insider told E! News. "She also really likes Jason and has a good relationship with him so it's all very sad that this chapter is closing. She loves them both but understands that it was time for them to move on."