Jason Momoa And Zoe Kravitz Just Had The Sweetest Interaction Amid Lisa Bonet Split

There is no animosity between Jason Momoa and former stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz — even after his recent split from her mother, Lisa Bonet.

On January 12, Momoa and Bonet announced that they had made the decision to divorce after nearly two decades together and four years of marriage. "We share our Family news ~ That we are parting ways in marriage," the former couple wrote in a joint statement in a now-deleted Instagram post, per Us Weekly. "We share this not because we think it's newsworthy ~ But so that ~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty." They clarified, however, that there's still love and respect between them and will continue to be parents to their growing children. "We free each other ~ to be who we are learning to become ... Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our children teaching our children what's possible."

Many were concerned that the split would cause a rift in the close relationship between Momoa and Kravitz, but the "Aquaman" actor's latest Instagram post just proves that they're as solid as ever.