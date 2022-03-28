The Hollywood Heartbreaker Jason Momoa Was Spotted Chatting With At The Oscars
Jason Momoa is single and more than ready to mingle after ending his marriage to Lisa Bonet in January 2022. In a since-deleted Instagram post, the former couple announced their split after almost five years of marriage, according to People.
"We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times ... A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception ... feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring," the statement read. "And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage." They went on to say that "the love between us carries on," and reitrated their "devotion unwavering to this sacred life our children." Momoa and Bonet share children Lola and Nakoa-Wolf, per the outlet.
Although Momoa isn't one to wax poetic about his love life, he did touch on the split on a March 3 Instagram post. He wrote, "Mahalo to the fans and press for being generous and giving us space for the children it's hard enough separating in the public eye. we appreciate the continued privacy through these times." However, it seems like Momoa is ready to make a splash in the dating pool again, and the actor who he was seen with might surprise you.
Jason Momoa was spotted with Kate Beckinsale at Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party
It looks like Jason Momoa is smitten with Kate Beckinsale. The actors mingled at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts during Vanity Fair's afterparty, according to the Daily Mail. Gossiping about golden statues was the last thing on Momoa's mind. Not only did he give her his jacket, but he looked at her lovingly while doing so. We can feel his smoldering gaze already!
Momoa "couldn't take his eyes off" his date and leaned into her as they got progressively more cozy throughout the night. These two are clearly more than just friends. It's not clear if Beckinsale and Momoa are an item, but rumors swirled that he was "dating an unidentified actress," according to a Radar report. "I can confirm he's dating someone. It's spicy. Real spicy." The source added that "she's an actress as well." To make things even more interesting, sources say Momoa and this actor were on TV together.
Despite all the buzz around Momoa and Beckinsale's flirty encounter, she is no stranger to high-profile relationships. She was most notably linked to Pete Davidson, according to Us Weekly. Their four-month fling ended in April 2019, but it seems the comedian charmed the actor. "She's always the life of the party and likes going out, dancing and hanging out around young people at hip places," a source told the outlet. "It's no surprise she likes Pete — he makes her laugh and she likes the fact that he's younger than her."