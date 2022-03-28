The Hollywood Heartbreaker Jason Momoa Was Spotted Chatting With At The Oscars

Jason Momoa is single and more than ready to mingle after ending his marriage to Lisa Bonet in January 2022. In a since-deleted Instagram post, the former couple announced their split after almost five years of marriage, according to People.

​​"We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times ... A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception ... feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring," the statement read. "And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage." They went on to say that "the love between us carries on," and reitrated their "devotion unwavering to this sacred life our children." Momoa and Bonet share children Lola and Nakoa-Wolf, per the outlet.

Although Momoa isn't one to wax poetic about his love life, he did touch on the split on a March 3 Instagram post. He wrote, "Mahalo to the fans and press for being generous and giving us space for the children it's hard enough separating in the public eye. we appreciate the continued privacy through these times." However, it seems like Momoa is ready to make a splash in the dating pool again, and the actor who he was seen with might surprise you.