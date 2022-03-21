Lisa Bonet's Decision To Wear Her Wedding Ring Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa announced their separation in January, but it looks like the two are back together based on their recent photographs.

"We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times ... A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception ... feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring," the couple's statement read upon their announcement. "And so we share our family news that we are parting ways in marriage." According to sources close to the two, they had decided to call it quits due to differences in priorities. Momoa had been busy with work, while Bonet was enjoying a laid back life in Los Angeles. The source added that they found it difficult to spend time away from each other. "For some people, it might strengthen their marriage. For Lisa and Jason's marriage, being apart has been a disaster," they noted.

But it appears as though the two were able to work out their issues. Word on the street is that Bonet and Momoa might have even rekindled their relationship.