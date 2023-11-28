Signs Hunter Biden And Melissa Cohen's Marriage May Not Last

Hunter Biden cannot stay out of the news. Whether it has to do with his past struggles with addiction, his business dealings with China and Ukraine, stolen laptops, or his sordid love encounters, both his professional and personal life have drawn plenty of scrutiny.

One of the topics folks like talking about most is the first son's romantic life. There's his bitter divorce from Kathleen Buhle (with whom he shares three daughters), his secret love child with a stripper, his relationship with his brother's widow – and that's just the beginning. As of 2019, though, Biden has been married to South African documentary filmmaker Melissa Cohen. Despite a courtship that only lasted a few days, Biden told ABC their whirlwind marriage works for them. "I instantly fell in love with her," he gushed. "And then I've fallen in love with her more every day." Indeed, both of their families approved and the couple welcomed their first child (Biden's fifth), a son named Beau Biden Jr., in March 2020.

Since then, Hunter and his wife have built an extremely lavish life together and yet, there may be trouble in paradise. Here are all the signs that Hunter Biden and Melissa Cohen's marriage may not last.