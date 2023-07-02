Hunter Biden Went Through A Bitter Divorce With His Ex Kathleen Buhle

This article contains mentions of drug misuse.

Hunter Biden's guilty plea on misdemeanor tax evasion charges has caused issues for his father, Joe Biden, and his administration. This is just the latest chapter into the legal troubles that have plagued Hunter for years, which include investigations into his business dealings in Ukraine and China and whether he compromised his father. Hunter's history has offered ample ammunition for Republicans, who have used it to try to undermine Biden's presidency. But his legal issues haven't just had professional consequences.

In mid-2022, speculation arose that the federal probe was causing tension in Hunter and Melissa Cohen's marriage. As he is investigated, Hunter is constantly under surveillance, which has reportedly pushed his family into reclusion. "They never go anywhere because they've been instructed to stay out of sight and away from the cameras while the investigation into Hunter continues," a source told Page Six. Despite the challenges, Hunter and Cohen were still together as he prepared to plead guilty in June 2023, with both attending a state dinner as a couple the same week.

Whether Hunter's marriage will survive the storm is unknown. But it has already exceeded expectations, considering they wed six days after meeting in May 2019. Maybe Hunter's second marriage will have a different outcome. His first marriage ended amid scandalous circumstances in 2017, when Kathleen Buhle filed for divorce after 23 years and three kids together. The proceedings turned out as far from amicable as you can get, with Hunter's past playing a major role in its denouement.