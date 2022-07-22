Why Hunter Biden's Marriage Could Be In Trouble

After a troubled first marriage and tumultuous divorce from ex-wife Kathleen Buhle, the president's son Hunter Biden has led a whirlwind romance with current wife, Melissa Cohen. Meeting through a mutual friend in May 2019, Hunter and Cohen wed just six days later, per ABC News. "I instantly fell in love with her. And then I've fallen in love with her more every day," he told the outlet at the time.

He wasn't kidding about their quick passion — they had matching tattoos within a week of meeting and married quietly at her apartment a few days later. Though neither of their families attended the small ceremony, Hunter's father, President Joe Biden, reportedly thanked Cohen on the phone for "giving my son the courage to love again."

Fairytale romance aside, Hunter's life has been plagued by the ongoing federal investigation into his past overseas business activities. According to CNN sources in late July, the probe, run by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Delaware and dating back to 2018, has reached a "critical stage." As prosecutors reportedly consider tax violation charges against Hunter, the weight of the investigation could be affecting his marital life.