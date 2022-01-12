Hunter Biden's Ex-Wife Breaks Silence On Their Messy Divorce

With the cover of her June 14 memoir "If We Break: A Memoir of Marriage, Addiction, and Healing" featuring a photo of her and Hunter Biden during a Thanksgiving vacation, Kathleen Buhle is opening up about her divorce from the presidential son, among other things. The book, People noted, is the first time Buhle is publicly commented on the messy dissolution of their marriage.

"If We Break" delves specifically into the impact of Biden's addiction upon their relationship. As Buhle, a nonprofit development executive, told People, "When my marriage ended, I felt like I'd lost my sense of who I was. Anyone who has seen addiction ruin a relationship, or been through infidelity and divorce, can tell you how devastating it feels. But what I also realized through those crushing experiences is that I needed to find a way to stand on my own." Buhle noted the process of penning her memoir "has been incredibly healing," and she hoped to help others also enduring similar issues, "especially to women who have felt like their entire identity was tied to their spouse."

Today, Biden is sober and remarried. In an interview with ABC News, he called new wife Melissa his "redemption" and "protector," and explained how he is handling his sobriety in the public eye. "I have no answer other than this: you gotta live in the connections that you have to healthy things. And I have so many of them."

If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).