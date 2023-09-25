Hunter Biden And His Wife Melissa Cohen Live Extremely Lavish Lives

Hunter Biden — the son of President Joe Biden — and his wife, Melissa Cohen, seem to be enjoying the finer things in life. That said, Hunter is no stranger to tragedy. At just two years old, he lost his mother and sister in a car accident. Decades later, his older brother, Beau, succumbed to brain cancer in 2015. And it hasn't just been the loss of his loved ones that he has struggled with. From drug addiction and grappling with infidelity, Hunter's life has been marked by substantial challenges.

In 2019, Hunter got a break from the constant struggles he faced. He married his second wife, Melissa Cohen, and welcomed a son a year later. Still, Hunter has since been the subject of many political scandals. The businessman has pleaded guilty to "tax-related misdemeanors," he was accused of lying on his application to purchase a firearm, while his most recent controversy centers around allegations of corrupt business dealings involving both his father and himself, as reported by ABC.

Hunter's net worth has also been the subject of controversy. A report by Newsweek addressed claims that the president's son had amassed a $230 million fortune, while other outlets have suggested his worth is anywhere from $1 million to $20 million. Regardless of the size of his actual fortune, Hunter and his wife are living in the lap of luxury.