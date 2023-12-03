What Million Dollar Listing Star Josh Flagg Blames For His Divorce

"Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles" star and Beverly Hills real estate magnate Josh Flagg shocked fans everywhere in March 2022 when he suddenly announced that he and his husband, Bobby Boyd, were divorcing after nearly six years of marriage.

"This might sound abrupt, but I felt I should be transparent from the top rather than bury the headline," he began in a lengthy Instagram post. "This was not a rash or impulsive decision. We have been very thoughtful before coming to this conclusion." Flagg explained that the split did not stem from a lack of love, "but rather the two of us growing in different directions and wanting very different things for ourselves." He added, "I care deeply about Bobby and have nothing but love and respect for him. I want how we separate from each other to represent that."

Alas, during Season 14 of the famous reality show, viewers learned even more about the split and what Flagg blamed for the union's demise.