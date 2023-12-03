What Million Dollar Listing Star Josh Flagg Blames For His Divorce
"Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles" star and Beverly Hills real estate magnate Josh Flagg shocked fans everywhere in March 2022 when he suddenly announced that he and his husband, Bobby Boyd, were divorcing after nearly six years of marriage.
"This might sound abrupt, but I felt I should be transparent from the top rather than bury the headline," he began in a lengthy Instagram post. "This was not a rash or impulsive decision. We have been very thoughtful before coming to this conclusion." Flagg explained that the split did not stem from a lack of love, "but rather the two of us growing in different directions and wanting very different things for ourselves." He added, "I care deeply about Bobby and have nothing but love and respect for him. I want how we separate from each other to represent that."
Alas, during Season 14 of the famous reality show, viewers learned even more about the split and what Flagg blamed for the union's demise.
Josh Flagg felt he couldn't be himself in the marriage
Season 14 of "Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles" left no stone unturned, especially regarding Josh Flagg's high-profile divorce from Bobby Boyd. During a candid confessional, Flagg revealed that he and Bobby opted to take a three-month trial separation before deciding to pull the plug on their marriage. "I checked into the Beverly Hills Hotel, I sat in the hotel suite for a week, and I realized I am so much happier now," he divulged.
But later, during a vulnerable conversation with fellow "Million Dollar Listing" cast member Josh Altman, Flagg also revealed that things had actually gotten quite contentious toward the end of the marriage. "Somebody told me the other day, the minute they start eye-rolling you — you know, every time you say something, they roll their eyes at you — it's going downhill from there. It ain't coming back," Flagg recalled. He also confessed that the main problem within their marriage was that he no longer felt he could be himself. Yikes.
Josh Flagg is in another serious relationship
It should be noted that merely two weeks after Josh Flagg revealed that he and Bobby Boyd were divorcing, he announced that he was already in a relationship with someone new. "After Bobby and I split, I did start to see somebody," Flagg exclusively revealed to People. "I was not looking to date anybody because I was married. We never went on a date until after Bobby and I left our marriage ... It was mutual. We were friends for a while. It just happened organically."
Fans would later learn this mystery man was 23-year-old Los Angeles native and fellow luxury real estate agent Andrew Beyer. And it appears the relationship is going swimmingly, as they've even been seen scouting out wedding venues together. But when pressed as to when and where the two might get hitched, Beyer matter of factly told People, "We don't know. We're just looking."
As for Flagg, however, he is adamant that his relationship with Beyer is not just some fleeting rebound. "I don't think I'd be dating somebody that I didn't want to spend the rest of my life with because that's just otherwise filling time," he told Page Six in late October 2022. TBD, we suppose.