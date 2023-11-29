Renovation Island's Bryan And Sarah Baeumler Don't Live As Lavishly As You'd Expect
"Renovation Island" stars Sarah and Bryan Baeumler are living their dream. With a combined fortune of $20 million, the Baeumlers are cashing in and can afford to splurge. Viewers were captivated when the HGTV stalwarts moved their family to South Andros in The Bahamas so that they could transform a run-down, abandoned hotel into a vacation hot spot into a luxurious oasis. After spending $2 million for the initial purchase, the couple invested over $10 million to remodel the hideout. As the Baeumlers told Maxim, "Our hideaway personifies the spirit of barefoot luxury." But does it mean that they, too, are also indulging in lavish pursuits?
After completing the resort, the Baeumler family, or the "B-Team," as they call themselves, moved to their newest abode in Wellington, Florida. The ranch is a sprawling, 4,500-square-foot home, that comes complete with an airplane hangar and stables. While their son Quintyn is a committed equestrian and could possibly use the stables in the future, it seemed as if the hangar might have been a tad excessive. That is until Bryan and Sarah bought their own aircraft since they have their own landing strip and everything. With that said, things aren't always as they seem, and the family might enjoy a more modest lifestyle than one would imagine.
Sarah and Bryan Baeumler make practical and economical decisions
After Bryan and Sarah Baeumler had completed their Caerula Mar Club project on "Renovation Island," they decided to move their family to Wellington, Florida. Bryan told City Line, "One of the reasons is that we're only an hour back and forth to the island." Their new home was also priced correctly. He dished, "We bought this house for less than half of a tear-down in Canada."
The Baeumlers were living in a rental while the new house was being renovated but didn't have anywhere to go when the lease came to an end. Instead of transitioning to a hotel, the Baeumlers opted to lose the luxury and live in their RV. On "Island of Bryan," Bryan said, "The short-term solution for us is our little house on wheels." In fact, the family showed that they still enjoyed the simple things in life when they had a movie night with homemade popcorn in the RV.
As far as the airplane is concerned, Bryan explained that it was actually practical and economical for the family to own one. He explained to City Line, "I bought an airplane for about half the price of buying a truck. And we can fly there and back for 120 bucks in fuel and 50 bucks in maintenance reserves. Or we can pay USD 300 per seat each way, so we save... That's how I justified it to my wife." Bryan brought the receipts.
The Baeumlers learned to prioritize on the island
The Baeumlers also had to learn to prioritize what was important while living the island life in The Bahamas. Even though they could probably afford enough groceries to feed the entire Andros Islands, they had to learn to make do with what they had. They shared with People, "If we're out of milk, we can't always run to the store to get more, sometimes we need to wait a week until the next ship arrives, so we drink water or juice." And, if you thought that they were living it up while renovating the resort, think again. They divulged, "While we're at the resort, we all pack into a one-bedroom villa towards the back of the property. It's cozy, but it works! Plus, we spend most of our time outside, and it's made the family very close which is nice."
Their simple lifestyle has allowed Bryan and Sarah Baeumler to teach their children about the value of money. In an interview with the Royal Bank of Canada, the parents revealed that they have conversations with the Baeumler kids about things like compound interest, saving money, and the importance of working for things you want. Sarah added, "When they work for cash — or for something they want — there is more weight and significance attached to the item purchased." Even though the B-Team may be worth a pretty penny, this family is all about hard work, perseverance, and practical living.