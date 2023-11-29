Renovation Island's Bryan And Sarah Baeumler Don't Live As Lavishly As You'd Expect

After Bryan and Sarah Baeumler had completed their Caerula Mar Club project on "Renovation Island," they decided to move their family to Wellington, Florida. Bryan told City Line, "One of the reasons is that we're only an hour back and forth to the island." Their new home was also priced correctly. He dished, "We bought this house for less than half of a tear-down in Canada."

The Baeumlers were living in a rental while the new house was being renovated but didn't have anywhere to go when the lease came to an end. Instead of transitioning to a hotel, the Baeumlers opted to lose the luxury and live in their RV. On "Island of Bryan," Bryan said, "The short-term solution for us is our little house on wheels." In fact, the family showed that they still enjoyed the simple things in life when they had a movie night with homemade popcorn in the RV.

As far as the airplane is concerned, Bryan explained that it was actually practical and economical for the family to own one. He explained to City Line, "I bought an airplane for about half the price of buying a truck. And we can fly there and back for 120 bucks in fuel and 50 bucks in maintenance reserves. Or we can pay USD 300 per seat each way, so we save... That's how I justified it to my wife." Bryan brought the receipts.