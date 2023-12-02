Kanye West Once Visited The Trumps At Mar-A-Lago (& It Didn't Go Well)

Thanksgiving is a joyous time for many, with family and friends coming together to celebrate all they're grateful for. However, it can be horrendous for others, filled with fights, discontent, and disdain as egos compete and clash, making for an experience void of any Thanksgiving spirit. Such was the case when Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, took his show on the road to Mar-a-Lago to dine with Donald Trump.

Ye and Trump's relationship has been a rollercoaster. It started badly, with Trump telling TMZ he was "disgusted" by the rapper "grandstanding to get attention" during the 2009 Taylor Swift MTV VMAs debacle and vowing to boycott all things Ye. However, everything changed in 2015 after Ye announced his intention to run for president in 2020.

Trump told Rolling Stone he'd love to go against Ye. "He's said very nice things about me in the past ... extremely positive things," Trump said, adding he believed he'd been the inspiration for Ye's presidential aspirations. "He's actually a different kind of person than people think. He's a nice guy," Trump continued. Ye returned the fangirling during the San Jose leg of his Saint Pablo tour with a passionate 25-minute pro-Trump rant. "If I would've voted, I would've voted for Trump," he told the audience. A torrent of mutually gushing posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, followed, and even a meeting of the minds when Ye visited Trump at the White House. With that much love flowing, what could possibly go wrong at Mar-a-Lago?