Kanye West And Donald Trump's Friendship Has Seemingly Turned Sour
After a month-long tirade of spewing antisemitic ideology, Kanye "Ye" West is running short on allies. The number of celebrities that have spoken out about Ye, including Kim Kardashian, per CNN, is ever growing. Ye also managed to lose the majority of his business deals in the span of a few days, with Adidas being the most high-profile fallout. Now, it seems that Ye has lost another pillar of support: Donald Trump. If you recall, the pair formed a rather unlikely friendship ahead of Trump's first presidential bid. According to Billboard, Ye's first bout of support for Trump's political career occurred in 2016, and opened the door for them to meet and form a bond. However, Trump and Ye's relationship appears to be crumbling before our very eyes.
After Ye made an impromptu visit to Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, along with white nationalist Nick Fuentes, Trump endured intense scrutiny for continuing to affiliate with the rapper, thus prompting him to explain the meeting. "Kanye West very much wanted to visit Mar-a-Lago. Our dinner meeting was intended to be Kanye and me only, but he arrived with a guest whom I had never met and knew nothing about," a statement from Trump said, per Axios. In a post on his site Truth Social, the former president also labeled Ye as a "seriously troubled man" whom he wanted to help amid his media firestorm, given his past loyalty. Ye, of course, has since criticized Trump's version of events.
Kanye West calls Donald Trump a liar
Kanye "Ye" West doesn't appreciate Donald Trump's statements about him. While speaking with "Timcast" host Tim Pool, Ye said, "Look at Pence, he sold Trump out, you get what I'm saying?" Ye started. "I would've never wanted to do anything that hurt Trump. I'm on Trump's side." However, Ye didn't feel that his efforts to support Trump have been reciprocated. "Trump said things that hurt me. He lied about me, but I mean he's known for lying. And when people used to tell me that he's a liar, it's like... You know, I went into the trenches for Trump. That's another conversation." Ye continued, adding, "There was no one in my position that wore that hat, and all of my surroundings exhausted me." Ye also stated that he understood that Trump "has to rep for your people online, but you have a person in real life ... I lost money for the freedom of speech, and that makes me the only American that we know that really deserves to run the country."
Ye's recent comments come just days after he claimed that, while at Mar-a-Lago, Trump insulted Kim Kardashian and passed over the chance to serve as Ye's vice president, per TMZ. Given both parties' penchant for refusing to bite their tongue, it's almost certain that this is just the very start of a feud.