Kanye West And Donald Trump's Friendship Has Seemingly Turned Sour

After a month-long tirade of spewing antisemitic ideology, Kanye "Ye" West is running short on allies. The number of celebrities that have spoken out about Ye, including Kim Kardashian, per CNN, is ever growing. Ye also managed to lose the majority of his business deals in the span of a few days, with Adidas being the most high-profile fallout. Now, it seems that Ye has lost another pillar of support: Donald Trump. If you recall, the pair formed a rather unlikely friendship ahead of Trump's first presidential bid. According to Billboard, Ye's first bout of support for Trump's political career occurred in 2016, and opened the door for them to meet and form a bond. However, Trump and Ye's relationship appears to be crumbling before our very eyes.

After Ye made an impromptu visit to Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, along with white nationalist Nick Fuentes, Trump endured intense scrutiny for continuing to affiliate with the rapper, thus prompting him to explain the meeting. "Kanye West very much wanted to visit Mar-a-Lago. Our dinner meeting was intended to be Kanye and me only, but he arrived with a guest whom I had never met and knew nothing about," a statement from Trump said, per Axios. In a post on his site Truth Social, the former president also labeled Ye as a "seriously troubled man" whom he wanted to help amid his media firestorm, given his past loyalty. Ye, of course, has since criticized Trump's version of events.