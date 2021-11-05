Does Kanye West Still Support Donald Trump?

Kanye West's long road to the 2020 presidential race was eventful. The rapper announced on July 4th that he'd be contesting for president, but the seeds of political interest were sown several years ago. Back in 2005, West was a part of NBC's star-studded relief fund for Hurricane Katrina victims in New Orleans, where he opened up on Black communities' challenges after the storm. West called out the then-president, infamously saying, "George Bush doesn't care about Black people." West's screen time was cut short following the comment. In 2010, Bush spoke about West in an interview, saying that it was "one of the most disgusting moments" in his presidency (via CBS News).

After teasing a potential run for years, West officially decided to take matters into his own hands in 2020 and ran for president. "We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States," he tweeted his intentions. Interestingly, billionaire Elon Musk was more than glad to be onboard and replied to his tweet saying that West had his "full support."

West did not make it. Per BBC, he only got 60,000 votes out of an estimated 160 million. His relationship with Donald Trump also emerged after the reality star was elected in 2016, with the two often mentioning each other online and at public events. As the dust around the 2020 election settles, many still wonder what became of Trump and West's relationship and if the two were still on good terms.