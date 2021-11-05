Does Kanye West Still Support Donald Trump?
Kanye West's long road to the 2020 presidential race was eventful. The rapper announced on July 4th that he'd be contesting for president, but the seeds of political interest were sown several years ago. Back in 2005, West was a part of NBC's star-studded relief fund for Hurricane Katrina victims in New Orleans, where he opened up on Black communities' challenges after the storm. West called out the then-president, infamously saying, "George Bush doesn't care about Black people." West's screen time was cut short following the comment. In 2010, Bush spoke about West in an interview, saying that it was "one of the most disgusting moments" in his presidency (via CBS News).
After teasing a potential run for years, West officially decided to take matters into his own hands in 2020 and ran for president. "We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States," he tweeted his intentions. Interestingly, billionaire Elon Musk was more than glad to be onboard and replied to his tweet saying that West had his "full support."
West did not make it. Per BBC, he only got 60,000 votes out of an estimated 160 million. His relationship with Donald Trump also emerged after the reality star was elected in 2016, with the two often mentioning each other online and at public events. As the dust around the 2020 election settles, many still wonder what became of Trump and West's relationship and if the two were still on good terms.
Kanye West said he's still wearing the red hat
The past year was tough for Kanye West — of course, there was his tumultuous split with Kim Kardashian. However, the rapper hasn't given up on his presidential dreams. The 21-time Grammy winner seems all set to give the title another ago. As the vote-counting began in November 2020 and it became clear that he wasn't going to make it, West took to Twitter to share a picture, showcasing his silhouette against the U.S. electoral map. "KANYE 2024," the tweet said.
Additionally, his support for Trump still appears to be in place. In an interview for Revolt's TV's Drink Champs earlier in October, the rapper opened up about his support for Trump and the right-wing movement. "I've still got a red hat on today, I'll let y'all know that," he said (via Daily Mail). "I might not got it on [at the moment] but I'll let y'all know where I stand."
West has had a tumultuous relationship with Trump and that red hat. In a July 2020 interview with Forbes, the rapper — often seen as one of Trump's most prominent celebrity supporters — said that he was done supporting Trump. "I am taking the red hat off, with this interview," he said. Although he didn't disclose the exact reason behind him revoking his support, West did opine that Trump was the "closest president we've had in years to allowing God to still be part of the conversation."