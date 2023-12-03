The Sad Truth About Why Lindsey Shaw Left Pretty Little Liars
Lindsey Shaw initially portrayed Paige McCullers on "Pretty Little Liars" from 2010 to 2015. While Shaw wasn't one of the central "liars" — the four troubled teen girls locked in battle with a mysterious figure from their past — she still had a significant arc on the show. Although Paige started as Emily Fields' (Shay Mitchell) swim team rival — who once pulled a dirty move on her in a swimming pool –- she eventually started dating her. Their "Paily" ship became super popular among fans and the cast. In 2013, Shaw revealed to After Ellen that she and Mitchell were big fans of the pairing. "Dude, we are the biggest Paily shippers of all time. It's so easy, the dynamic between us now," Shaw enthused.
After several years of ups and downs, Paily's relationship ended in 2014, at the end of Season 4. Shaw exited the show entirely the following year. At the time, the creators didn't address why Shaw was leaving the show, and instead discussed the end of her character arc. "It was a very complex decision, and it comes out of, as most things, basically we take our lead from [showrunner] Marlene [King], and then we just try to see how best to keep things interesting," revealed producer Josh Dougherty to People. "And sometimes in order to keep things interesting, you've got to make people unhappy a little bit. It's called drama."
Unfortunately, Shaw's exit wasn't just the result of plot demands.
Lindsey left 'Pretty Little Liars' because of substance use
In July 2023, Lindsey Shaw took a break from reminiscing about her days as a Nickelodeon star on the "Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide" podcast and revealed the truth behind her "Pretty Little Liars" exit. Unfortunately, Shaw was fired after using Adderall to counter her unhealthy relationship with food. "I got basically let go from 'Pretty Little Liars' in Season 5 because of the weight that I had lost, and it was really an embarrassing, embarrassing thing," said Shaw. She went on to elaborate, "Like I didn't look good, too skinny and then, you know, then when I started to put the weight back on, I couldn't handle it being too heavy so it kind of played into this dumb cycle."
Shaw also detailed the uncomfortable moment that "PLL" creator Marlene King handed down the news, recalling, "She was just like, 'So, we're gonna let you go.' She's like, 'It's not because of your acting.' She's like, 'But do you have anybody to talk to?' And I was like, 'Um, No.' And she's like, 'We'll find somebody, and we have to let you go for now.'"
Shaw was initially disappointed about King's decision, but she was thankful that King allowed her to reprise her role in Season 7. Fortunately, Shaw has a healthier relationship with her body today. "There are things that I enjoy so much about my body now that I can't put words to," she told People.
Lindsey Shaw once overdosed on Adderall
In a September 2023 episode of her "Survival Guide" podcast, Shaw revealed that her substance use landed her in a psychiatric hospital more than once. She first overdosed after combining Tequila, Adderall, and Xanax. "I remembered feeling so cold, and I was, like, scrolling through my phone on my couch and trying to be like, 'Who can I call?'" she shared (via Us Weekly). After that, Shaw blacked out and ended up at Cedar Sinai in a 5150 psychiatric hold, barring her from leaving until cleared by a doctor. Unfortunately, she ended up back in a psych hold six months later and even had her dog temporarily confiscated.
Eventually, Shaw turned a positive corner after temporarily stepping away from the entertainment business and moving to Arizona. "It was me reconnecting with my family by pulling weeds and cleaning the paddy, of just being normal," Shaw shared on the "Women On Top" podcast in 2020 (via Entertainment Weekly). "Reading books, going to AA, finding sponsors ... getting close with my mom again ... all this stuff that I had neglected for so long."
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).