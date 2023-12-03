The Sad Truth About Why Lindsey Shaw Left Pretty Little Liars

Lindsey Shaw initially portrayed Paige McCullers on "Pretty Little Liars" from 2010 to 2015. While Shaw wasn't one of the central "liars" — the four troubled teen girls locked in battle with a mysterious figure from their past — she still had a significant arc on the show. Although Paige started as Emily Fields' (Shay Mitchell) swim team rival — who once pulled a dirty move on her in a swimming pool –- she eventually started dating her. Their "Paily" ship became super popular among fans and the cast. In 2013, Shaw revealed to After Ellen that she and Mitchell were big fans of the pairing. "Dude, we are the biggest Paily shippers of all time. It's so easy, the dynamic between us now," Shaw enthused.

After several years of ups and downs, Paily's relationship ended in 2014, at the end of Season 4. Shaw exited the show entirely the following year. At the time, the creators didn't address why Shaw was leaving the show, and instead discussed the end of her character arc. "It was a very complex decision, and it comes out of, as most things, basically we take our lead from [showrunner] Marlene [King], and then we just try to see how best to keep things interesting," revealed producer Josh Dougherty to People. "And sometimes in order to keep things interesting, you've got to make people unhappy a little bit. It's called drama."

Unfortunately, Shaw's exit wasn't just the result of plot demands.