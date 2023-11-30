What We Know About Dolly Parton's Hush-Hush Medical Issues

When you think of Dolly Parton, you're probably picturing a country music icon dripping in glam, not some damsel in distress with a health hiccup. Surprisingly, Parton has suffered several medical issues throughout her career that have been kept relatively under wraps.

Parton's career in music began to take off in the late '60s and early '70s with smash hit songs like "Jolene" and "I Will Always Love You." Since then, the country music star has not stopped. She has starred in films, won plenty of awards, and continues to push boundaries in the music world. As of 2023, Parton is nearly 80 and has had a career spanning over five decades! While some musicians would have retired by now, Parton has no desire to do so.

During a 2023 interview with Greatest Hits Radio, the "9 to 5" singer denied that she would stop singing any time soon. She explained, "As long as I'm able to work, as long as my health is good, and my husband is good. I mean, the only way that I would ever slow down or stop would be for that reason ... But in the meantime, I'm going to make hay while the sun shines." But even though she suggested that if her health deteriorated, she would stop performing, she hasn't done that in the past. Parton has suffered from some serious illnesses, and she still keeps going.