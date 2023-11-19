The Unglamorous Beginning To Dolly Parton's Country Music Career

Dolly Parton may be known as the blinged-out queen of country music today, but early on in her career, she had a decidedly unglamorous start. In fact, as she told Reese Witherspoon in a 2018 "Shine On with Reese" interview, when Parton first started performing, she lived in her uncle's car.

That a car became Parton's home for a time probably isn't all that unexpected. After all, she's never shied away from talking about her humble roots. Far from it, over the years, she's made countless references to her upbringing in a poor household in the Smoky Mountains in Tennessee. In particular, she's spoken about the lack of plumbing in her childhood home.

Speaking to Playboy in 1978, she shared that she and her siblings had been a little scared to use their aunt's flushing toilet the first time they saw it. She'd also shared that the way she and her 11 siblings bathed depended on the season, as they didn't have a bath or shower in the house. In warmer months, they used homemade soap and headed down to the river. In winter, they'd have a pan of warm water inside the house — to share. Tough as it sounds, though, that certainly helped Parton prepare for the early days of her career.

At the age of 10, Parton started touring — and unsurprisingly, staying in hotels wasn't an option. Instead, she and her uncle, songwriter Billy Owens, lived in his car in between gigs.