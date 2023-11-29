Why Fans Think Will Devane And Jenna Sinatra Broke Up

Will Devane and Jenna Sinatra became a social media sensation in a span of three years with their goofy TikToks centering on their relationship, but devoted followers have been left wondering if the two have split up. Like many content creators, Devane and Sinatra started making videos out of boredom but they quickly set themselves apart from others with their viewpoints as high school-turned-college students.

"Like everyone else, we were bored in quarantine, and we were seeing the content everyone was creating. And we knew of so many couples' channels that were over the age of 20, and family channels. And we were like, 'We could be that younger couple, with the Gen Z perspective,'" Sinatra told Tubefilter. The two first started out with their respective TikTok accounts and then ventured into making vlogs and shorts for YouTube on their shared page. Devane and Sinatra were super dedicated to updating their content for their subscribers but they abruptly stopped posting videos of themselves five months ago, leading fans to believe that their favorite Gen Z couple had broken up.