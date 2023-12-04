The Real Reason Jennifer Coolidge Has Never Gotten Married

"The White Lotus" star Jennifer Coolidge has been around the block, but never walked down the aisle. While rumors flew that she married a man named Tom Mahoney, evidence to support this is lacking. Coolidge has given fans some insight into her love life, but has never confirmed that she tied the knot with anyone.

Coolidge, who starred in the 1999 comedy "American Pie" as Stifler's mom (a character widely associated with the term "MILF"), later joked about how the role affected her dating life. In 2022, she told Variety, "I got a lot of sexual action from 'American Pie.' There were so many benefits to doing that movie. I mean, there would be like 200 people that I would have never have slept with." In a subsequent conversation with Ariana Grande for Entertainment Weekly, Coolidge clarified that she was playfully exaggerating. But one thing seemed to shift after "American Pie" — Coolidge's type. In 2013, she told The Guardian, "I did date younger men after that movie. I really dated younger men for the next 10, 15 years."

When it comes to Coolidge's love life, one big element has been missing. While she hasn't explicitly stated why she hasn't gotten married, she has hinted at the reason she's never said "I do" — and it's quite simple.