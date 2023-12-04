The Real Reason Jennifer Coolidge Has Never Gotten Married
"The White Lotus" star Jennifer Coolidge has been around the block, but never walked down the aisle. While rumors flew that she married a man named Tom Mahoney, evidence to support this is lacking. Coolidge has given fans some insight into her love life, but has never confirmed that she tied the knot with anyone.
Coolidge, who starred in the 1999 comedy "American Pie" as Stifler's mom (a character widely associated with the term "MILF"), later joked about how the role affected her dating life. In 2022, she told Variety, "I got a lot of sexual action from 'American Pie.' There were so many benefits to doing that movie. I mean, there would be like 200 people that I would have never have slept with." In a subsequent conversation with Ariana Grande for Entertainment Weekly, Coolidge clarified that she was playfully exaggerating. But one thing seemed to shift after "American Pie" — Coolidge's type. In 2013, she told The Guardian, "I did date younger men after that movie. I really dated younger men for the next 10, 15 years."
When it comes to Coolidge's love life, one big element has been missing. While she hasn't explicitly stated why she hasn't gotten married, she has hinted at the reason she's never said "I do" — and it's quite simple.
Jennifer Coolidge hasn't found the love of her life
Jennifer Coolidge has kissed a lot of frogs, but has yet to meet her prince. In January of 2023, the actor alluded to why she hasn't ever taken her romantic relationships to that next level. "I mean, my dating life, I've never found anyone quite right for myself. I haven't found the love of my life," she told Page Six. Still, Coolidge hasn't given up on the 'L' word, as she also told Page Six that she "would love to find a boyfriend."
That said, Coolidge has learned that these relationships aren't the be-all and end-all of life. In April, she told Time Magazine, "I think we have to really take care of ourselves and get our own thing going. And then if a guy comes in, it's all great. Or if a guy doesn't come in, it's all great."
A couple factors may point to why Coolidge hasn't struck gold in the romance department. In a feature for Variety, she shared, "A lot of my life was chasing unattainable men, and it got me nowhere." But the chase hasn't been the only obstacle for Coolidge. In a 2021 profile for Vulture, she described how non-celeb men she's dated have acted insecure about her stardom. Coolidge explained, "Their perception of your life is so much bigger and better than what it really is. They somehow project a bunch of s*** onto you, that you're usurping them or you're doing something to them."
Inside Jennifer Coolidge's romantic relationships
While Jennifer Coolidge has never tied the knot, she's had a few notable relationships. Former "Saturday Night Live" star Chris Kattan detailed his romance with Coolidge in his 2019 memoir "Baby, Don't Hurt Me." According to Kattan, he and Coolidge had been together for a year and a half when their "SNL" auditions rolled around. Unlike Kattan, Coolidge was rejected from the comedy show, and the tricky scenario caused tension between them. "She suggested a separation, but I was adamant we could work it out," he recalled.
Nevertheless, by the summer of 1997, Coolidge and Kattan's relationship was on the rocks. After a woman locked lips with Kattan, the "SNL" comedian suggested he and Coolidge break it off. "We'd known each other so long that there was no ill will, but I think there were still some hurt feelings and resentments on both sides," Kattan wrote.
Later on, Coolidge reportedly dated Banks McClintock, who played the "keg guy" in "Not Another Teen Movie." A 2004 article in The New York Times mentioned that the then-couple lived together. After their split, it seemed like Coolidge had potentially found her special someone. In 2013, she told The Guardian, "I've been dating someone now for, let's see, about a year and a half, and, you know, he's a very smart, funny guy. And handsome. He's sort of the whole package." Coolidge may not have a ring on it now, but who's to say what's to come!