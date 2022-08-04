The Spicy Way Jennifer Coolidge's Biggest Role Impacted Her Love Life

Jennifer Coolidge might not be one of the most famous names in Hollywood, but there's no doubt moviegoers will recognize her face. Of course, we can thank the actor for teaching everyone the "bend and snap" in 2001's "Legally Blonde," where she played Reese Witherspoon's trusty sidekick (and nail tech). Coolidge also starred in 2000's "Best in Show," where she famously married an older man and exclaimed that they "both love soup" when explaining things they have in common.

But Coolidge undoubtedly took on her most famous role with the "American Pie" franchise, which began in 1999. As most fans know, Coolidge slayed as Jeanine Stifler, aka Stifler's mom, and even though the movie debuted more than two decades ago, fans still buzz about her character on Twitter. "Stifler's mom changed society," one fan said. "Hi Stifler's mom awake, 11:15 AM here," another person wrote. Coolidge's character happens to be so popular that Seann William Scott, who played Steven Stifler, told HuffPost that his own mom loves that she's the real-life Stifler's mom. "Now, she goes around and tells people, 'I'm Stifler's mom!' I told her, 'You don't have to do that! People might think badly of you!'" he recalled. "But she says she's proud of me, which is really sweet."

Coolidge also just spilled one of the bigger perks of the famous role.